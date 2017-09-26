From what i can gather, we're about £200k below the next nearest club (probably Widnes) and around £750k below some clubs (Leeds, Wigan etc)
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, adelaide-giant.no9, AKA kellyseye, captaincaveman, caslad75, coco the fullback, dboy, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, Five and last, Google [Bot], got there, hudders, JINJER, Jizzer, KevW60349, lifelongfan, LyndsayGill, PHe, Sandal Cat, Shifty Cat, The Dreadnought, Trinity1315, vastman, wakeyrule, Willzay, Yosemite Sam and 350 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,638,242
|2,596
|76,249
|4,491
|SET
|