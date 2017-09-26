|
How much are you up to now? The pressure from below must have forced something from it,not only to survive but also compete. Or are you still no where near the cap?
Tue Sep 26, 2017 3:17 am
I believe (and im certainly not 'in the know' on these matters) that were not up to cap. I think i read that we were around £200,000 short?
Tue Sep 26, 2017 6:17 am
Think were about £200k short.
I get the impression that were trying to get the club a bit more self sufficient by wanting a cowd of a certain number before we spend the cap, which is fair enough.
I think with the cap going up for 2018, this will be a challenge for us, but I thibk our crowds maybe slightly hogher than in 2016 and would hope they are higher still in 2018.
One thing is for sure though, we can vouch for this as Im sure Salford can, spending the full cap doesnt guarantee success
Tue Sep 26, 2017 6:43 am
Didn't MC say in his recent interview that we were 250K below and next year might be 300K and used Wimbledon in football as an example why this isn't sustainable so the new stadium income generation plan will mean we can spend nearer to the cap.
Tue Sep 26, 2017 10:19 am
Not just Salford, just look at the other clubs who finished below us
Tue Sep 26, 2017 10:30 am
Wigan spent last year according to Wigan today, £4.66M salary cap, not bad considering the cap is supposedly set at £1.8M
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
Tue Sep 26, 2017 11:29 am
Doesn't really matter how much the cap is if your wasting it on players that aren't good enough.
Tue Sep 26, 2017 11:40 am
I think that figure includes all staff, not just playing squad and marquee players.
Tue Sep 26, 2017 11:42 am
Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:12 pm
Yeah this paragrath gives away why they spend so much.
Wigan’s staff numbers swelled from 84 to 89 last year, but they also took advantage of several salary cap dispensations allowing them to spend more on players’ wages than the baseline limit of £1.825m – including bringing Sam Tomkins back to the club as a marquee player.
Wow 89 staff members, that' s something else.
|