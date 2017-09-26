WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Salary Cap.

Salary Cap.
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 2:30 am
atomic User avatar
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4041
How much are you up to now? The pressure from below must have forced something from it,not only to survive but also compete. Or are you still no where near the cap?
Re: Salary Cap.
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 3:17 am
lincwtw Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jan 25, 2015 11:05 pm
Posts: 63
I believe (and im certainly not 'in the know' on these matters) that were not up to cap. I think i read that we were around £200,000 short?
Re: Salary Cap.
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 6:17 am
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1691
Think were about £200k short.

I get the impression that were trying to get the club a bit more self sufficient by wanting a cowd of a certain number before we spend the cap, which is fair enough.

I think with the cap going up for 2018, this will be a challenge for us, but I thibk our crowds maybe slightly hogher than in 2016 and would hope they are higher still in 2018.

One thing is for sure though, we can vouch for this as Im sure Salford can, spending the full cap doesnt guarantee success
Re: Salary Cap.
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 6:43 am
Yosemite Sam Strong-running second rower
Joined: Tue Sep 10, 2013 4:33 pm
Posts: 423
Didn't MC say in his recent interview that we were 250K below and next year might be 300K and used Wimbledon in football as an example why this isn't sustainable so the new stadium income generation plan will mean we can spend nearer to the cap.
Re: Salary Cap.
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 10:19 am
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3224
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Think were about £200k short.

I get the impression that were trying to get the club a bit more self sufficient by wanting a cowd of a certain number before we spend the cap, which is fair enough.

I think with the cap going up for 2018, this will be a challenge for us, but I thibk our crowds maybe slightly hogher than in 2016 and would hope they are higher still in 2018.

One thing is for sure though, we can vouch for this as Im sure Salford can, spending the full cap doesnt guarantee success

Not just Salford, just look at the other clubs who finished below us
Re: Salary Cap.
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 10:30 am
JINJER User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6441
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
Wigan spent last year according to Wigan today, £4.66M salary cap, not bad considering the cap is supposedly set at £1.8M
