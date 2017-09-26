WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Do Toronto have a Salary Cap?

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Leigh Centurions Do Toronto have a Salary Cap?

Post a reply
Do Toronto have a Salary Cap?
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 12:09 am
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4046
They seem content on taking Marquee players on board.Just how many can they take?
Image
Re: Do Toronto have a Salary Cap?
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:59 am
LeythIg Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1866
Location: Landan
They have the same salary cap as everyone else in the country

Whether exchange rate and cost of living in Canada puts them at an advantage is one for the Canadian based posters to comment on.
Re: Do Toronto have a Salary Cap?
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 8:08 am
supersuperfc User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun May 10, 2009 3:46 pm
Posts: 449
atomic wrote:
They seem content on taking Marquee players on board.Just how many can they take?


Do they have a better squad than anyone in super league?
Re: Do Toronto have a Salary Cap?
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 8:29 am
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4046
LeythIg wrote:
They have the same salary cap as everyone else in the country

Whether exchange rate and cost of living in Canada puts them at an advantage is one for the Canadian based posters to comment on.


Thanks for clearing that up.. So which two players are the marquee signings ? Taylor £400k per season,Sims won't be there for a butty £200k.. £340k on the cap,is that right.
Image
Re: Do Toronto have a Salary Cap?
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 8:35 am
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4046
supersuperfc wrote:
Do they have a better squad than anyone in super league?


I see your point,you would think their recruitment would be building for SL at this point.
Image
Re: Do Toronto have a Salary Cap?
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 8:41 am
LeythIg Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1866
Location: Landan
atomic wrote:
Thanks for clearing that up.. So which two players are the marquee signings ? Taylor £400k per season,Sims won't be there for a butty £200k.. £340k on the cap,is that right.


Have no idea what they earn, but would be surprised if Sims is on a marquee signing salary
Re: Do Toronto have a Salary Cap?
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 4:52 pm
mapleyther User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Nov 21, 2002 7:25 pm
Posts: 2331
Location: Toronto (but my heart's in Leigh)
Hard to figure out any foreign exchange impact as unlikely that the funding will be in Canadian dollars, nor the payments. If they are smart, they will be hedging the currency risk at least a year in advance to mitigate the risk.
Re: Do Toronto have a Salary Cap?
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 8:05 pm
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5621
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
atomic wrote:
Thanks for clearing that up.. So which two players are the marquee signings ? Taylor £400k per season,Sims won't be there for a butty £200k.. £340k on the cap,is that right.


Pretty sure Brierleys signing stated something about a marquee player - they now seem to have a top 2 champ side, but a SL to be ????
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
Re: Do Toronto have a Salary Cap?
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 8:30 pm
Leythersteve Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 378
Now theyre after O loughlin from Wigan apparently. According to Wigan today reports
Re: Do Toronto have a Salary Cap?
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 11:25 pm
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4046
ColD wrote:
Pretty sure Brierleys signing stated something about a marquee player - they now seem to have a top 2 champ side, but a SL to be ????


Possibly so, he had a 5 year contract at Hudds. These guys are not playing for peanuts,although given some of the signings,some have to be.
Image

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Ste100Centurions and 120 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,638,26895676,2494,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM