Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 11:47 pm
Just read a report stating that Nobby is sniffing around Lockers. Wonder if true
Re: Lockers to Toronto ???
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 12:03 am
Do Toronto actually have a Salary Cap,is my worry.
Re: Lockers to Toronto ???
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 6:35 am
You might have bigger worries than that come Saturday evening though, personally, I hope you survive.
Re: Lockers to Toronto ???
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 6:56 am
jinkin jimmy wrote:
You might have bigger worries than that come Saturday evening though, personally, I hope you survive.




????
Re: Lockers to Toronto ???
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:30 am
Yorkshire Warrior wrote:
????


quite obvious i thought
