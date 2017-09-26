Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote: Will there be a middle 8's competition at the end of the 2018 season? There have been rumours of expanding to 14 teams and/or returning to licensing.

That's where it gets silly. I've heard that there will be changes to SL for the 2019 season. So does that mean 2018 follows this season and has the 8's. Or will the 8's not be around and in between the 2018 - 2019 seasons have the licensing period?However I've also heard that there could be changes made to League One and the Championship for the 2018 season including expanding SL and the Championship to 14 teams whilst League One will have 12 and will actually have a proper season where they play each other home and away (scrapped the iPro Sport Cup to accommodate this).