WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Championship. Could it be more exciting than SL?

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace 2018 Championship. Could it be more exciting than SL?

Post a reply
Re: 2018 Championship. Could it be more exciting than SL?
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 5:07 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3086
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Will there be a middle 8's competition at the end of the 2018 season? There have been rumours of expanding to 14 teams and/or returning to licensing.


That's where it gets silly. I've heard that there will be changes to SL for the 2019 season. So does that mean 2018 follows this season and has the 8's. Or will the 8's not be around and in between the 2018 - 2019 seasons have the licensing period?However I've also heard that there could be changes made to League One and the Championship for the 2018 season including expanding SL and the Championship to 14 teams whilst League One will have 12 and will actually have a proper season where they play each other home and away (scrapped the iPro Sport Cup to accommodate this).
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Re: 2018 Championship. Could it be more exciting than SL?
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 6:25 pm
kobashi Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 05, 2010 6:48 am
Posts: 672
Off topic but are how have premier sports kept rights to Toronto games? Sky hold championship rights.
Re: 2018 Championship. Could it be more exciting than SL?
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:09 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3086
Location: Shipley, Bradford
kobashi wrote:
Off topic but are how have premier sports kept rights to Toronto games? Sky hold championship rights.


Yes, Premier Sports/FreeSports have the Toronto rights until the end of the 2018 season. I think because in 2019 (if everything goes to plan) they will be shown as part of the SL deal on Sky. However with Sky not broadcasting any Championship matches I don't think it's a huge issue.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Re: 2018 Championship. Could it be more exciting than SL?
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:21 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 63
Couple of things:
First up, if and it is a pretty big IF .....London are promoted, via a franchise system or by natural selection, then they must meet certain criteria including stadia etc.....
Secondly, this wasn't designed as a thread to bash either expansion, heartlands clubs or open the fallacy that is "away supporters", it wassimply my opinion that a Champinship with 2 French sides, an North America outfit and London would be far more exciting that Leeds/Wigan/Saints making up at least one side (and probably winning) the 2018 GF.....

If the RFL are panning on a 14 side scenario for 2019, then I would suggest that they continue with this 888 "lottery" and simply promote the top 5 sides with 6 v 7 for the MPG?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bulls Boy 2011, Call Me God, CM Punk, DannyB, DGM, Egg Banjo, financialtimes, Frosties., H53a, JonB95, Kevs Head, Mable_Syrup, Mungo Shoddyman, puroresu_boy, SaleSlim, teddypicker, Tharg The Mighty, The Devil's Advocate, wigginswarrior, wigsey, year of the viking, yorksguy1865 and 254 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,638,7562,89076,2514,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM