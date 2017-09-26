WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Championship. Could it be more exciting than SL?

2018 Championship. Could it be more exciting than SL?

Re: 2018 Championship. Could it be more exciting than SL?
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 5:07 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Will there be a middle 8's competition at the end of the 2018 season? There have been rumours of expanding to 14 teams and/or returning to licensing.


That's where it gets silly. I've heard that there will be changes to SL for the 2019 season. So does that mean 2018 follows this season and has the 8's. Or will the 8's not be around and in between the 2018 - 2019 seasons have the licensing period?However I've also heard that there could be changes made to League One and the Championship for the 2018 season including expanding SL and the Championship to 14 teams whilst League One will have 12 and will actually have a proper season where they play each other home and away (scrapped the iPro Sport Cup to accommodate this).
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
