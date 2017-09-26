Post a reply



luke ShipleyRed wrote: I don't think it's a reliance on away support, rather extra cash to help tight budgets. Dewsbury probably made as much from the 1.800 Rovers fans, as from 3/4 other games.



I believe that the qualifiers are happening next year (it was a 3 year thing), especially if the above happensea (is Catalan, Toronto & Tolouse ). It will be 2019 before any changes.

Its already ran for 3 years.



Year 1 - No one promoted

Year 2 - Leigh Promoted

Year 1 - No one promoted

Year 2 - Leigh Promoted

Year 3 - HKR promoted

luke ShipleyRed wrote: I don't think it's a reliance on away support, rather extra cash to help tight budgets. Dewsbury probably made as much from the 1.800 Rovers fans, as from 3/4 other games.



I believe that the qualifiers are happening next year (it was a 3 year thing), especially if the above happensea (is Catalan, Toronto & Tolouse ). It will be 2019 before any changes.



1,800 fans translates to what, 200 new season ticket holders?



That's what they have to go out and do, attract new fans, new sponsors, create new revenue streams, attract investment at board level etc. And that's where these clubs fall flat on their faces, they're just bumbling along doing the same old thing like they have done for decades.



Think that's an over simplification DGM. How do you suggest clubs break that "bumbling" circle when they are literally hand to mouth financially?

cravenpark1 wrote: That's if we still have the crap qualifying 8s



DGM wrote: 1,800 fans translates to what, 200 new season ticket holders?



That's what they have to go out and do, attract new fans, new sponsors, create new revenue streams, attract investment at board level etc. And that's where these clubs fall flat on their faces, they're just bumbling along doing the same old thing like they have done for decades.



Away fans should be an added bonus. If away fans really brought that much money in, clubs wouldn't play on Friday nights. Ultimately there aren't many sets of fans that travel in decent numbers as it is.



I would agree, if it wasn't championship clubs we're talking about. Given that the b'all and end all seems to be SL, it's hard for clubs to get those extra fans in. Especially given the popularity of football. I don't disagree that's club need to try more. Just sometimes there's nothing clubs can do regardless of what they try.



I forgot that it's 3 years now. Still think it'll be in place next year. I would agree, if it wasn't championship clubs we're talking about. Given that the b'all and end all seems to be SL, it's hard for clubs to get those extra fans in. Especially given the popularity of football. I don't disagree that's club need to try more. Just sometimes there's nothing clubs can do regardless of what they try.I forgot that it's 3 years now. Still think it'll be in place next year. Willzay

If Catalans go down it's a win-win. The ultra expansion mad maniacs can have their expanded league which they can masturbate to, and Leigh fans can be happy to remain in SL. SecondRowSaint

luke ShipleyRed wrote: I don't think it's a reliance on away support, rather extra cash to help tight budgets. Dewsbury probably made as much from the 1.800 Rovers fans, as from 3/4 other games.



I believe that the qualifiers are happening next year (it was a 3 year thing), especially if the above happensea (is Catalan, Toronto & Tolouse ). It will be 2019 before any changes.



DGM wrote: 1,800 fans translates to what, 200 new season ticket holders?



That's what they have to go out and do, attract new fans, new sponsors, create new revenue streams, attract investment at board level etc. And that's where these clubs fall flat on their faces, they're just bumbling along doing the same old thing like they have done for decades.



Away fans should be an added bonus. If away fans really brought that much money in, clubs wouldn't play on Friday nights. Ultimately there aren't many sets of fans that travel in decent numbers as it is.



I'm not sure that's quite what is causing the problems in the championship. I think it's the short term uncertainty regarding available funds.

Don't forget that central funding in the championship is distributed on a sliding scale depending on your final position in the table. So straight away you're preparing budgets on an income that is only guaranteed for the next twelve months. Underperform next season and your budget could be cut massively - all it takes are a few injuries to key players and your season can be ruined. So how do you tie players down to 2/3/4 year contracts in such a situation?

You can then add to this the uncertainty of which other teams will be in your league. Championship clubs still do not know all of the teams they will be playing in 2018. As a result they don't know all associated income and expenditure, so again how do you budget? How can you make contract offers to players without properly being able to budget for them?



This is the key issue for me - the constantly changing variables and the overall uncertainty year on year.

I'm not sure that's quite what is causing the problems in the championship. I think it's the short term uncertainty regarding available funds.

Don't forget that central funding in the championship is distributed on a sliding scale depending on your final position in the table. So straight away you're preparing budgets on an income that is only guaranteed for the next twelve months. Underperform next season and your budget could be cut massively - all it takes are a few injuries to key players and your season can be ruined. So how do you tie players down to 2/3/4 year contracts in such a situation?

You can then add to this the uncertainty of which other teams will be in your league. Championship clubs still do not know all of the teams they will be playing in 2018. As a result they don't know all associated income and expenditure, so again how do you budget? How can you make contract offers to players without properly being able to budget for them?

This is the key issue for me - the constantly changing variables and the overall uncertainty year on year.

The difference in away supporters visiting your ground will have some effect on immediate cashflow but isn't the main issue in my opinion.

