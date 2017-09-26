|
|
luke ShipleyRed wrote:
I don't think it's a reliance on away support, rather extra cash to help tight budgets. Dewsbury probably made as much from the 1.800 Rovers fans, as from 3/4 other games.
I believe that the qualifiers are happening next year (it was a 3 year thing), especially if the above happensea (is Catalan, Toronto & Tolouse ). It will be 2019 before any changes.
Its already ran for 3 years.
Year 1 - No one promoted
Year 2 - Leigh Promoted
Year 3 - HKR promoted
Tue Sep 26, 2017 10:36 am
1,800 fans translates to what, 200 new season ticket holders?
That's what they have to go out and do, attract new fans, new sponsors, create new revenue streams, attract investment at board level etc. And that's where these clubs fall flat on their faces, they're just bumbling along doing the same old thing like they have done for decades.
Away fans should be an added bonus. If away fans really brought that much money in, clubs wouldn't play on Friday nights. Ultimately there aren't many sets of fans that travel in decent numbers as it is.
Tue Sep 26, 2017 11:22 am
Think that's an over simplification DGM. How do you suggest clubs break that "bumbling" circle when they are literally hand to mouth financially?
Tue Sep 26, 2017 12:59 pm
cravenpark1 wrote:
That's if we still have the crap qualifying 8s
Thought you'd be a fan of it this season ?
Tue Sep 26, 2017 1:36 pm
DGM wrote:
1,800 fans translates to what, 200 new season ticket holders?
That's what they have to go out and do, attract new fans, new sponsors, create new revenue streams, attract investment at board level etc. And that's where these clubs fall flat on their faces, they're just bumbling along doing the same old thing like they have done for decades.
Away fans should be an added bonus. If away fans really brought that much money in, clubs wouldn't play on Friday nights. Ultimately there aren't many sets of fans that travel in decent numbers as it is.
I would agree, if it wasn't championship clubs we're talking about. Given that the b'all and end all seems to be SL, it's hard for clubs to get those extra fans in. Especially given the popularity of football. I don't disagree that's club need to try more. Just sometimes there's nothing clubs can do regardless of what they try.
I forgot that it's 3 years now. Still think it'll be in place next year.
|