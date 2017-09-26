WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Championship. Could it be more exciting than SL?

Re: 2018 Championship. Could it be more exciting than SL?
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 10:04 am
LifeLongHKRFan User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1874
luke ShipleyRed wrote:
I don't think it's a reliance on away support, rather extra cash to help tight budgets. Dewsbury probably made as much from the 1.800 Rovers fans, as from 3/4 other games.

I believe that the qualifiers are happening next year (it was a 3 year thing), especially if the above happensea (is Catalan, Toronto & Tolouse ). It will be 2019 before any changes.

Its already ran for 3 years.

Year 1 - No one promoted
Year 2 - Leigh Promoted
Year 3 - HKR promoted
Re: 2018 Championship. Could it be more exciting than SL?
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 10:36 am
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2122
luke ShipleyRed wrote:
I don't think it's a reliance on away support, rather extra cash to help tight budgets. Dewsbury probably made as much from the 1.800 Rovers fans, as from 3/4 other games.

I believe that the qualifiers are happening next year (it was a 3 year thing), especially if the above happensea (is Catalan, Toronto & Tolouse ). It will be 2019 before any changes.


1,800 fans translates to what, 200 new season ticket holders?

That's what they have to go out and do, attract new fans, new sponsors, create new revenue streams, attract investment at board level etc. And that's where these clubs fall flat on their faces, they're just bumbling along doing the same old thing like they have done for decades.

Away fans should be an added bonus. If away fans really brought that much money in, clubs wouldn't play on Friday nights. Ultimately there aren't many sets of fans that travel in decent numbers as it is.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Re: 2018 Championship. Could it be more exciting than SL?
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 11:22 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27281
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Think that's an over simplification DGM. How do you suggest clubs break that "bumbling" circle when they are literally hand to mouth financially?
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: 2018 Championship. Could it be more exciting than SL?
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 12:59 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8567
cravenpark1 wrote:
That's if we still have the crap qualifying 8s


Thought you'd be a fan of it this season ?
Re: 2018 Championship. Could it be more exciting than SL?
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 1:36 pm
luke ShipleyRed Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:06 pm
Posts: 6
DGM wrote:
1,800 fans translates to what, 200 new season ticket holders?

That's what they have to go out and do, attract new fans, new sponsors, create new revenue streams, attract investment at board level etc. And that's where these clubs fall flat on their faces, they're just bumbling along doing the same old thing like they have done for decades.

Away fans should be an added bonus. If away fans really brought that much money in, clubs wouldn't play on Friday nights. Ultimately there aren't many sets of fans that travel in decent numbers as it is.


I would agree, if it wasn't championship clubs we're talking about. Given that the b'all and end all seems to be SL, it's hard for clubs to get those extra fans in. Especially given the popularity of football. I don't disagree that's club need to try more. Just sometimes there's nothing clubs can do regardless of what they try.

I forgot that it's 3 years now. Still think it'll be in place next year.
