luke ShipleyRed wrote: I don't think it's a reliance on away support, rather extra cash to help tight budgets. Dewsbury probably made as much from the 1.800 Rovers fans, as from 3/4 other games.



I believe that the qualifiers are happening next year (it was a 3 year thing), especially if the above happensea (is Catalan, Toronto & Tolouse ). It will be 2019 before any changes.

1,800 fans translates to what, 200 new season ticket holders?That's what they have to go out and do, attract new fans, new sponsors, create new revenue streams, attract investment at board level etc. And that's where these clubs fall flat on their faces, they're just bumbling along doing the same old thing like they have done for decades.Away fans should be an added bonus. If away fans really brought that much money in, clubs wouldn't play on Friday nights. Ultimately there aren't many sets of fans that travel in decent numbers as it is.