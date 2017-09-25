|
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 61
|
Depending on the outcome of the MPG, Championship Clubs and their fans could potentially be looking at away trips to Toulouse, Perpignan, Toronto and London.
I have to say that this is a really exciting scenario, given that those 4 teams from outside what we would consider the "Heartlands" will be the ones battling at the top of the division, with Toronto's games being on LIVE TV.
Halifax and Fev will make up the top 6 sides IMHO and I can see a potential for a 2 up 2 down outcome after next years qualifiers.....and as someone who still isn't a massive fan of the 888 concept, that would be an outstanding outcome for the RFL.
Toronto and Catalan replacing say Leigh and Widnes would be a PR mans dream...
|
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 11:33 pm
|
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4041
|
Well if you have a two up two down! Your club would have to meet a criteria..A criteria thats need to be put into place and not changed (seasonally) to accommodate any club..
How do you feel about that?
|
|
Tue Sep 26, 2017 5:52 am
|
Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2012 7:52 pm
Posts: 1846
Location: Hull
|
I don't think he's talking about any new system. I think he means 2 could get promoted and 2 could get relegated via the middle 8s.
|
|
Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:17 am
|
Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2751
|
Exciting? Well if you mean having most games played by the top clubs with virtually no away support and a championship clubs having to fork out for multiple trips to France and Canada, draining their already meagre bank accounts then yes, it’ll be exciting to see how many clubs make it to the end of the year
|
|
Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:18 am
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27271
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
I was thinking along the same lines. It's certainly possible that Toronto and Catalans/Leigh could both get promoted in the current middle 8s system. Twitchy bum time this time next year for Widnes and whoever survives this year's MPG. Bring it on.
|
|
Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:19 am
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27271
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
I expect the RFL to be bailing clubs out by subsidising travel etc on the quiet rather than tinkering with the system. Unless there's a revolt by all the clubs.
|
|
Tue Sep 26, 2017 8:35 am
|
Joined: Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:06 pm
Posts: 4
|
I believe that the RFL pay for the trips to france and the requirements (they certainly do Catalan). Toronto pay for Canada.So that wouldn't be the clubs issue.
The one of away support is, you could throw in London and that's 4 games were you're looking at minimal away support, out of 11 with out the 8's included. Without Rovers and Bradford to give them a big pay day that could be a problem.
SL could see what it's like as conceivably all 4 are in with a good chance of qualifying for the qualifying 8's.
|
|
Tue Sep 26, 2017 8:43 am
|
Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2758
Location: live in gosport wos hull
|
That's if we still have the crap qualifying 8s
|
|
Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:20 am
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2119
|
Any club reliant upon income from away fans needs to take a long hard look at themselves.
|
