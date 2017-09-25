Post a reply 9 posts Page 1 of 1 Call Me God

Depending on the outcome of the MPG, Championship Clubs and their fans could potentially be looking at away trips to Toulouse, Perpignan, Toronto and London.

I have to say that this is a really exciting scenario, given that those 4 teams from outside what we would consider the "Heartlands" will be the ones battling at the top of the division, with Toronto's games being on LIVE TV.

Halifax and Fev will make up the top 6 sides IMHO and I can see a potential for a 2 up 2 down outcome after next years qualifiers.....and as someone who still isn't a massive fan of the 888 concept, that would be an outstanding outcome for the RFL.



Toronto and Catalan replacing say Leigh and Widnes would be a PR mans dream... atomic

Well if you have a two up two down! Your club would have to meet a criteria..A criteria thats need to be put into place and not changed (seasonally) to accommodate any club..



Exciting? Well if you mean having most games played by the top clubs with virtually no away support and a championship clubs having to fork out for multiple trips to France and Canada, draining their already meagre bank accounts then yes, it’ll be exciting to see how many clubs make it to the end of the year To be the man.... I forget how the rest of that goes Bullseye

I was thinking along the same lines. It's certainly possible that Toronto and Catalans/Leigh could both get promoted in the current middle 8s system. Twitchy bum time this time next year for Widnes and whoever survives this year's MPG. Bring it on. "If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett. Bullseye

I expect the RFL to be bailing clubs out by subsidising travel etc on the quiet rather than tinkering with the system. Unless there's a revolt by all the clubs.

I believe that the RFL pay for the trips to france and the requirements (they certainly do Catalan). Toronto pay for Canada.So that wouldn't be the clubs issue.



The one of away support is, you could throw in London and that's 4 games were you're looking at minimal away support, out of 11 with out the 8's included. Without Rovers and Bradford to give them a big pay day that could be a problem.



SL could see what it's like as conceivably all 4 are in with a good chance of qualifying for the qualifying 8's. I believe that the RFL pay for the trips to france and the requirements (they certainly do Catalan). Toronto pay for Canada.So that wouldn't be the clubs issue.The one of away support is, you could throw in London and that's 4 games were you're looking at minimal away support, out of 11 with out the 8's included. Without Rovers and Bradford to give them a big pay day that could be a problem.SL could see what it's like as conceivably all 4 are in with a good chance of qualifying for the qualifying 8's. cravenpark1

That's if we still have the crap qualifying 8s

