2018 Championship. Could it be more exciting than SL?
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 9:25 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 61
Depending on the outcome of the MPG, Championship Clubs and their fans could potentially be looking at away trips to Toulouse, Perpignan, Toronto and London.
I have to say that this is a really exciting scenario, given that those 4 teams from outside what we would consider the "Heartlands" will be the ones battling at the top of the division, with Toronto's games being on LIVE TV.
Halifax and Fev will make up the top 6 sides IMHO and I can see a potential for a 2 up 2 down outcome after next years qualifiers.....and as someone who still isn't a massive fan of the 888 concept, that would be an outstanding outcome for the RFL.

Toronto and Catalan replacing say Leigh and Widnes would be a PR mans dream...
Re: 2018 Championship. Could it be more exciting than SL?
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 11:33 pm
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4041
Call Me God wrote:
Depending on the outcome of the MPG, Championship Clubs and their fans could potentially be looking at away trips to Toulouse, Perpignan, Toronto and London.
I have to say that this is a really exciting scenario, given that those 4 teams from outside what we would consider the "Heartlands" will be the ones battling at the top of the division, with Toronto's games being on LIVE TV.
Halifax and Fev will make up the top 6 sides IMHO and I can see a potential for a 2 up 2 down outcome after next years qualifiers.....and as someone who still isn't a massive fan of the 888 concept, that would be an outstanding outcome for the RFL.

Toronto and Catalan replacing say Leigh and Widnes would be a PR mans dream...


Well if you have a two up two down! Your club would have to meet a criteria..A criteria thats need to be put into place and not changed (seasonally) to accommodate any club..

How do you feel about that?
Image
Re: 2018 Championship. Could it be more exciting than SL?
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 5:52 am
Hasbag User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2012 7:52 pm
Posts: 1846
Location: Hull
atomic wrote:
Well if you have a two up two down! Your club would have to meet a criteria..A criteria thats need to be put into place and not changed (seasonally) to accommodate any club..

How do you feel about that?

I don't think he's talking about any new system. I think he means 2 could get promoted and 2 could get relegated via the middle 8s.
Re: 2018 Championship. Could it be more exciting than SL?
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:17 am
roofaldo2 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2751
Exciting? Well if you mean having most games played by the top clubs with virtually no away support and a championship clubs having to fork out for multiple trips to France and Canada, draining their already meagre bank accounts then yes, it’ll be exciting to see how many clubs make it to the end of the year
To be the man.... I forget how the rest of that goes
Re: 2018 Championship. Could it be more exciting than SL?
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:18 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27271
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
I was thinking along the same lines. It's certainly possible that Toronto and Catalans/Leigh could both get promoted in the current middle 8s system. Twitchy bum time this time next year for Widnes and whoever survives this year's MPG. Bring it on.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: 2018 Championship. Could it be more exciting than SL?
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:19 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27271
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
roofaldo2 wrote:
Exciting? Well if you mean having most games played by the top clubs with virtually no away support and a championship clubs having to fork out for multiple trips to France and Canada, draining their already meagre bank accounts then yes, it'll be exciting to see how many clubs make it to the end of the year


I expect the RFL to be bailing clubs out by subsidising travel etc on the quiet rather than tinkering with the system. Unless there's a revolt by all the clubs.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: 2018 Championship. Could it be more exciting than SL?
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 8:35 am
luke ShipleyRed Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:06 pm
Posts: 4
roofaldo2 wrote:
Exciting? Well if you mean having most games played by the top clubs with virtually no away support and a championship clubs having to fork out for multiple trips to France and Canada, draining their already meagre bank accounts then yes, it'll be exciting to see how many clubs make it to the end of the year



I believe that the RFL pay for the trips to france and the requirements (they certainly do Catalan). Toronto pay for Canada.So that wouldn't be the clubs issue.

The one of away support is, you could throw in London and that's 4 games were you're looking at minimal away support, out of 11 with out the 8's included. Without Rovers and Bradford to give them a big pay day that could be a problem.

SL could see what it's like as conceivably all 4 are in with a good chance of qualifying for the qualifying 8's.
Re: 2018 Championship. Could it be more exciting than SL?
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 8:43 am
cravenpark1 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2758
Location: live in gosport wos hull
luke ShipleyRed wrote:
I believe that the RFL pay for the trips to france and the requirements (they certainly do Catalan). Toronto pay for Canada.So that wouldn't be the clubs issue.

The one of away support is, you could throw in London and that's 4 games were you're looking at minimal away support, out of 11 with out the 8's included. Without Rovers and Bradford to give them a big pay day that could be a problem.

SL could see what it's like as conceivably all 4 are in with a good chance of qualifying for the qualifying 8's.

That's if we still have the crap qualifying 8s
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well
Re: 2018 Championship. Could it be more exciting than SL?
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:20 am
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2119
luke ShipleyRed wrote:
I believe that the RFL pay for the trips to france and the requirements (they certainly do Catalan). Toronto pay for Canada.So that wouldn't be the clubs issue.

The one of away support is, you could throw in London and that's 4 games were you're looking at minimal away support, out of 11 with out the 8's included. Without Rovers and Bradford to give them a big pay day that could be a problem.

SL could see what it's like as conceivably all 4 are in with a good chance of qualifying for the qualifying 8's.


Any club reliant upon income from away fans needs to take a long hard look at themselves.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.

Users browsing this forum: altofts wildcat, bramleyrhino, bren2k, Carisma HFC, craig hkr, cravenpark1, K-Diddy, King Street Cat, kobashi, Lincoln Imp, LyndsayGill, roopy, secondstanza, UllFC, wigsey and 147 guests

