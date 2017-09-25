Depending on the outcome of the MPG, Championship Clubs and their fans could potentially be looking at away trips to Toulouse, Perpignan, Toronto and London.

I have to say that this is a really exciting scenario, given that those 4 teams from outside what we would consider the "Heartlands" will be the ones battling at the top of the division, with Toronto's games being on LIVE TV.

Halifax and Fev will make up the top 6 sides IMHO and I can see a potential for a 2 up 2 down outcome after next years qualifiers.....and as someone who still isn't a massive fan of the 888 concept, that would be an outstanding outcome for the RFL.



Toronto and Catalan replacing say Leigh and Widnes would be a PR mans dream...