There were five charges and a caution as a result of the weekends matches, although none of the potential suspensions will come into effect until the start of next season as all players cited are from sides whose season has been completed.While a Halifax player has received a caution, charges have been brought against splayers from the Warrington Wolves, Hull KR, Salford Red Devil’s, Batley and Oxford. Three have Early Guily Plea’s available while two will be attending disciplinary hearings on Tuesday night.