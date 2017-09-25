12-14 down and loads of time left. We struggle in attack but have a decent defence. A penalty almost under the posts and we're back level, get the ball back and a set of six from the k.o. What would you do? To me everytime I'd take the two. Fax run the ball and a few minutes later the score is 12-20 and we're down to 12 men, game over. Who's decision was that? I bet Fev we're thinking Christmas had come early, they were never going to let the lead slip from then. We huffed and puffed but again unforced mistakes cost us and that game was there for the taking. If only we had performed to half the standard of our HKR or Warrington displays we would be £50,000 to the good today. If we want to improve next season I think we need some big changes at the club. The question is do we have the ambition to take the next step or are we happy just to be also means again?