snowie wrote:
I think this is where the clubs should come in and have teams within the junior league, just might turn a kids eye playing for a professional club name rather than a village team,
there's nothing wrong helping village/town teams too, there's enough players to give aid in training once a week to help build relations up and might also build up the supporter base even if its for a oppositions team
Unfortunately I blame the professional clubs for the failure and mass exedous at U14/15's. They are getting involved with players at too young an age, if a lad is playing for a community club they shouldn't be allowed to touch them until they are 16 IMO, the professional teams scouts are making contact with these lads as young as 11/12 and "inviting" them to come along and experience the professional club. They are hitting this en-mass and then 2-3 years later letting 90/95% of these lads down, who then lose faith in the game, rather than grabbing a load of lads at that age, they would be better picking out the cream of players at 16-17 are a lot closer to their full development so their true potential can be more accurately assessed.
You should know this all to well Steve