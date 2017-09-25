WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - u14 / year 10 Rugby Players needed

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity u14 / year 10 Rugby Players needed

Post a reply
u14 / year 10 Rugby Players needed
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 4:31 pm
fevfan76 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Apr 15, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 396
Hope you dont mind me posting this here but i think we have exhursted all possibilites in and around feartherstone. we are trying to exend our search for new players

Having competed in the Yorkshire Premier league and contested numerous finals over the past 6 years my Sons team Featherstone Lions u14s are suddenly struggling for players.

This week was the first time they have ever called off a game unable to raise a team. It's usually case when lads get to 14/15 and start finding other interests or friends from school start convincing them to go to other teams .

We still have the nucleus of a good team with 13 players and there's only a couple of games left of the season before they change to u15's

If any year 10s reading this or if anyone's sons are that age and are interested in giving rugby league a go then please pm me for more details

Games are usually around 11am Sunday morning

Doesn't matter if you have played before or not, players of any ability are welcome. Always a club policy not to turn away any players. The 14's season is ending so there's plenty of time to train before the new season.

Thanks
Re: u14 / year 10 Rugby Players needed
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 6:19 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3225
fevfan76 wrote:
Hope you dont mind me posting this here but i think we have exhursted all possibilites in and around feartherstone. we are trying to exend our search for new players

Having competed in the Yorkshire Premier league and contested numerous finals over the past 6 years my Sons team Featherstone Lions u14s are suddenly struggling for players.

This week was the first time they have ever called off a game unable to raise a team. It's usually case when lads get to 14/15 and start finding other interests or friends from school start convincing them to go to other teams .

We still have the nucleus of a good team with 13 players and there's only a couple of games left of the season before they change to u15's

If any year 10s reading this or if anyone's sons are that age and are interested in giving rugby league a go then please pm me for more details

Games are usually around 11am Sunday morning

Doesn't matter if you have played before or not, players of any ability are welcome. Always a club policy not to turn away any players. The 14's season is ending so there's plenty of time to train before the new season.

Thanks

Have you got a under 13s team that's in the same position or with more players? The reason I ask is I've watched a lot of U14s games this year and been surprised by the amount of players who are playing a year above and wondered if they could move up.Good look, hope you keep going as the U14s are the start of Pro clubs scholarship scouting age and we need as many teams from our area as possible .
Re: u14 / year 10 Rugby Players needed
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 8:02 pm
snowie User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm
Posts: 17879
fevfan76 wrote:
Hope you dont mind me posting this here but i think we have exhursted all possibilites in and around feartherstone. we are trying to exend our search for new players

Having competed in the Yorkshire Premier league and contested numerous finals over the past 6 years my Sons team Featherstone Lions u14s are suddenly struggling for players.

This week was the first time they have ever called off a game unable to raise a team. It's usually case when lads get to 14/15 and start finding other interests or friends from school start convincing them to go to other teams .

We still have the nucleus of a good team with 13 players and there's only a couple of games left of the season before they change to u15's

If any year 10s reading this or if anyone's sons are that age and are interested in giving rugby league a go then please pm me for more details

Games are usually around 11am Sunday morning

Doesn't matter if you have played before or not, players of any ability are welcome. Always a club policy not to turn away any players. The 14's season is ending so there's plenty of time to train before the new season.

Thanks

been some time since we had posts on a weekly basis on here about junior rugby, keep posting on here I'm sure you might pick a few up, I used to love going to the lions and would hate to see you disband, have you thought asking local schools for any interested players bet place to find them
Re: u14 / year 10 Rugby Players needed
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 8:46 am
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13368
Location: Ossett
snowie wrote:
been some time since we had posts on a weekly basis on here about junior rugby, keep posting on here I'm sure you might pick a few up, I used to love going to the lions and would hate to see you disband, have you thought asking local schools for any interested players bet place to find them


When I was involved, we had a really good link with our local school - I forget the name, but there is actually an RFL scheme for community clubs partnered with schools; we did a bit of reciprocal work with them and picked up some fantastic players - 4 or 5 of whom went on to get contracts with SL clubs. We also benefited from their 4G pitch and indoor gym when the weather was too nasty to train at our usual venue. Well worth looking into.
Re: u14 / year 10 Rugby Players needed
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 11:20 am
leedscat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Apr 16, 2014 1:18 pm
Posts: 541
fevfan76 wrote:
Hope you dont mind me posting this here but i think we have exhursted all possibilites in and around feartherstone. we are trying to exend our search for new players

Having competed in the Yorkshire Premier league and contested numerous finals over the past 6 years my Sons team Featherstone Lions u14s are suddenly struggling for players.

This week was the first time they have ever called off a game unable to raise a team. It's usually case when lads get to 14/15 and start finding other interests or friends from school start convincing them to go to other teams .

We still have the nucleus of a good team with 13 players and there's only a couple of games left of the season before they change to u15's

If any year 10s reading this or if anyone's sons are that age and are interested in giving rugby league a go then please pm me for more details

Games are usually around 11am Sunday morning

Doesn't matter if you have played before or not, players of any ability are welcome. Always a club policy not to turn away any players. The 14's season is ending so there's plenty of time to train before the new season.

Thanks


Hope you get things sorted soon mate not nice for the lads who are still there.my lad plays at same age group just down rd at normy and currently turn up with about 13 or 14 players every week.i see players leaving all time but there at the age where other things come first

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 4foxsake, Bornin Chesham, bren2k, coco the fullback, djcool, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, Fordy, JINJER, leedscat, lifelongfan, little wayne69, LyndsayGill, Mr Bliss, PHe, poplar cats alive, RWB, Sandal Cat, Tharg The Mighty, TheMightyTrin, thepimp007, Wakefield No 1, wakeyrule, Willzay, Yosemite Sam and 309 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,639,0492,38676,2534,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM