Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 4:31 pm
Hope you dont mind me posting this here but i think we have exhursted all possibilites in and around feartherstone. we are trying to exend our search for new players

Having competed in the Yorkshire Premier league and contested numerous finals over the past 6 years my Sons team Featherstone Lions u14s are suddenly struggling for players.

This week was the first time they have ever called off a game unable to raise a team. It's usually case when lads get to 14/15 and start finding other interests or friends from school start convincing them to go to other teams .

We still have the nucleus of a good team with 13 players and there's only a couple of games left of the season before they change to u15's

If any year nines reading this or if anyone's sons are that age and are interested in giving rugby league a go then please pm me for more details

Games are usually around 11am Sunday morning

Doesn't matter if you have played before or not, players of any ability are welcome. Always a club policy not to turn away any players. The 14's season is ending so there's plenty of time to train before the new season.

Thanks

