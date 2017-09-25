Over the last couple of seasons Wigan seem to have suffered more injuries than most of the other SL teams. Is this down to;



Over training or training technique

Aggressive play (tackling etc)

Bad luck

Or a combination of the above

Maybe something else.



I'm not privvy to the trends, type of injuries.... etc



A number of seasons ago London had an ex sprinter as the fitness coach and that season the team suffered an unusually high number of hamstring injuries which it was suggested were down to the training programme.



Any thoughts? Are the injury numbers high?