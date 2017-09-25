WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Injuries

Injuries
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 4:02 pm
Exiled down south Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 31, 2015 10:13 am
Posts: 623
Over the last couple of seasons Wigan seem to have suffered more injuries than most of the other SL teams. Is this down to;

Over training or training technique
Aggressive play (tackling etc)
Bad luck
Or a combination of the above
Maybe something else.

I'm not privvy to the trends, type of injuries.... etc

A number of seasons ago London had an ex sprinter as the fitness coach and that season the team suffered an unusually high number of hamstring injuries which it was suggested were down to the training programme.

Any thoughts? Are the injury numbers high?
Wire Quin at work

