Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
OK, that's more feasible then I guess.
So in effect everyone that qualifies for the 8's gets 450k central funding regardless, and then prize money starts at 50k for 15th?
I think so and it goes up by 50k per position I think.
Not sure if the likes of Warrington get some prize money or just SLfunding.
Mon Sep 25, 2017 10:50 pm
The sliding scale of TV funding based on final standings only affects clubs in the Championship which is what Fev and Fax were fighting over; all SL clubs get the same amount regardless.
The actual prize money as opposed to TV revenue is £100k for League Leaders and something similar for GF winners - most of the regular trophy winning clubs pass that, (and the CC prize money), straight on to the players as paying prize money out as a bonus is outside the salary cap.
Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:35 am
£450,000! 2 weeks wages for a Premier League Footballer!
Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:13 am
Dave K. wrote:
I think so and it goes up by 50k per position I think.
Not sure if the likes of Warrington get some prize money or just SLfunding.
Warrington, Rovers, Widnes & Catalans or Leigh will receive the standard SL central funding, c£1.8m(?).
Then the loser of the MPG (5th place) gets c£750k central funding, which is where the "million" pound difference comes from.
6th £700k(ish), 7th £500kish, £450kish.
For the next 8 Championship sides (6 remaining, 1 promoted and 1 playoff winner), their funding is based on league position from £275kish to £80kish, then League 1 clubs get £70k each I believe.
I say "ish" on most of that, because non of that has been made public by the RFL from what I can find. The figures come via a Total RL thread
There's a lack of info out there on Challenge Cup & Grand Final prize money, and how gate receipts are shared (if at all).
Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:45 am
Never understood why they pool the playoff game money either, especially when it was a multi-game series, as it meant teams had little incentive to promote the games and I believe were banned from running ticket deals.
Not an issue this time round due to Headingley being on reduced capacity, and Cas' ground being small and their biggest game for a lifetime. But in the past we've had big grounds like the KCOM and DW to fill and little being done to help fill them, sometimes playoff gates have been far lower than dead-rubber league games.
Tue Sep 26, 2017 10:00 am
DGM wrote:
Warrington, Rovers, Widnes & Catalans or Leigh will receive the standard SL central funding, c£1.8m(?).
Then the loser of the MPG (5th place) gets c£750k central funding, which is where the "million" pound difference comes from.
6th £700k(ish), 7th £500kish, £450kish.
For the next 8 Championship sides (6 remaining, 1 promoted and 1 playoff winner), their funding is based on league position from £275kish to £80kish, then League 1 clubs get £70k each I believe.
I say "ish" on most of that, because non of that has been made public by the RFL from what I can find. The figures come via a Total RL thread
There's a lack of info out there on Challenge Cup & Grand Final prize money, and how gate receipts are shared (if at all).
They always used to print the Challenge Cup prize money in the programmes years ago. Think Cup game gate receipts used to be split 45/45% with the other 10% going to the RFL or club hosting semi final. Wembley gate% was different (c15%?).
I think in recent times Adam has indicated that a Wembley cup run is worth c£500k to the club.
I thought each Super League club got a basic c£1.6m per season from Sky/RFL.
Other than the League Leaders £100k prize fund, the Super 8's/Play Offs/Grand Final prize fund and gate receipts share does not seem to appear anywhere. Not sure why not, because in football City have always known each Prem season what they would get from Sky etc depending upon their League position, games on Sky etc.
Tue Sep 26, 2017 10:08 am
Salary cap is currently £1.825m, rising to £1.9m next year, £2.0m in 2019 and £2.1m in 2020.
Tue Sep 26, 2017 10:44 am
Rugby Raider wrote:
They always used to print the Challenge Cup prize money in the programmes years ago. Think Cup game gate receipts used to be split 45/45% with the other 10% going to the RFL or club hosting semi final. Wembley gate% was different (c15%?).
I think in recent times Adam has indicated that a Wembley cup run is worth c£500k to the club.
I thought each Super League club got a basic c£1.6m per season from Sky/RFL.
Other than the League Leaders £100k prize fund, the Super 8's/Play Offs/Grand Final prize fund and gate receipts share does not seem to appear anywhere. Not sure why not, because in football City have always known each Prem season what they would get from Sky etc depending upon their League position, games on Sky etc.
I think that was the previous deal, but under the current deal each SL club gets £1.825m per season until the end of 2021.
