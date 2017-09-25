Rugby Raider wrote:

They always used to print the Challenge Cup prize money in the programmes years ago. Think Cup game gate receipts used to be split 45/45% with the other 10% going to the RFL or club hosting semi final. Wembley gate% was different (c15%?).



I think in recent times Adam has indicated that a Wembley cup run is worth c£500k to the club.



I thought each Super League club got a basic c£1.6m per season from Sky/RFL.



Other than the League Leaders £100k prize fund, the Super 8's/Play Offs/Grand Final prize fund and gate receipts share does not seem to appear anywhere. Not sure why not, because in football City have always known each Prem season what they would get from Sky etc depending upon their League position, games on Sky etc.