WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Super League Prize Money

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Super League Prize Money

Post a reply
Re: Super League Prize Money
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 8:07 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18175
Location: Back in Hull.
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
OK, that's more feasible then I guess.

So in effect everyone that qualifies for the 8's gets 450k central funding regardless, and then prize money starts at 50k for 15th?


I think so and it goes up by 50k per position I think.

Not sure if the likes of Warrington get some prize money or just SLfunding.
Re: Super League Prize Money
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 10:50 pm
The Ghost of '99 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2006 4:45 pm
Posts: 346
Location: Desperation Island
The sliding scale of TV funding based on final standings only affects clubs in the Championship which is what Fev and Fax were fighting over; all SL clubs get the same amount regardless.
The actual prize money as opposed to TV revenue is £100k for League Leaders and something similar for GF winners - most of the regular trophy winning clubs pass that, (and the CC prize money), straight on to the players as paying prize money out as a bonus is outside the salary cap.
"Brian McDermott, with a wry smile, nods when asked if he remembers a specific incident which made him realise he was a prick. 'I do', he murmurs."
Re: Super League Prize Money
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:35 am
unknownlegend User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 10:35 pm
Posts: 549
Location: West Hull
£450,000! 2 weeks wages for a Premier League Footballer! :-(
If your going through Hell,..........Keep going!!! (Winston Churchill)
Re: Super League Prize Money
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:13 am
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2119
Dave K. wrote:
I think so and it goes up by 50k per position I think.

Not sure if the likes of Warrington get some prize money or just SLfunding.


Warrington, Rovers, Widnes & Catalans or Leigh will receive the standard SL central funding, c£1.8m(?).

Then the loser of the MPG (5th place) gets c£750k central funding, which is where the "million" pound difference comes from.

6th £700k(ish), 7th £500kish, £450kish.

For the next 8 Championship sides (6 remaining, 1 promoted and 1 playoff winner), their funding is based on league position from £275kish to £80kish, then League 1 clubs get £70k each I believe.

I say "ish" on most of that, because non of that has been made public by the RFL from what I can find. The figures come via a Total RL thread :)


There's a lack of info out there on Challenge Cup & Grand Final prize money, and how gate receipts are shared (if at all).
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bellyboy, BESTY, Big Jim Slade, BoothferryBoy, Cardiff_05, DABHAND, FC-Steward, fosdyke99, Homenaway, jeffers, Karen, Marcus's Bicycle, Raggytash, Rogues Gallery, Rugby Raider, shauney, Soul Boy, The FC Aces, tommyfinn and 183 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,637,9011,96376,2464,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 28th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM