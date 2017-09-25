Dave K. wrote: I think so and it goes up by 50k per position I think.



Warrington, Rovers, Widnes & Catalans or Leigh will receive the standard SL central funding, c£1.8m(?).Then the loser of the MPG (5th place) gets c£750k central funding, which is where the "million" pound difference comes from.6th £700k(ish), 7th £500kish, £450kish.For the next 8 Championship sides (6 remaining, 1 promoted and 1 playoff winner), their funding is based on league position from £275kish to £80kish, then League 1 clubs get £70k each I believe.I say "ish" on most of that, because non of that has been made public by the RFL from what I can find. The figures come via a Total RL threadThere's a lack of info out there on Challenge Cup & Grand Final prize money, and how gate receipts are shared (if at all).