|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18175
Location: Back in Hull.
|
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
OK, that's more feasible then I guess.
So in effect everyone that qualifies for the 8's gets 450k central funding regardless, and then prize money starts at 50k for 15th?
I think so and it goes up by 50k per position I think.
Not sure if the likes of Warrington get some prize money or just SLfunding.
|
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 10:50 pm
|
Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2006 4:45 pm
Posts: 346
Location: Desperation Island
|
The sliding scale of TV funding based on final standings only affects clubs in the Championship which is what Fev and Fax were fighting over; all SL clubs get the same amount regardless.
The actual prize money as opposed to TV revenue is £100k for League Leaders and something similar for GF winners - most of the regular trophy winning clubs pass that, (and the CC prize money), straight on to the players as paying prize money out as a bonus is outside the salary cap.
|
"Brian McDermott, with a wry smile, nods when asked if he remembers a specific incident which made him realise he was a prick. 'I do', he murmurs."
|
Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:35 am
|
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 10:35 pm
Posts: 549
Location: West Hull
|
£450,000! 2 weeks wages for a Premier League Footballer!
|
If your going through Hell,..........Keep going!!! (Winston Churchill)
|
Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:13 am
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2119
|
Dave K. wrote:
I think so and it goes up by 50k per position I think.
Not sure if the likes of Warrington get some prize money or just SLfunding.
Warrington, Rovers, Widnes & Catalans or Leigh will receive the standard SL central funding, c£1.8m(?).
Then the loser of the MPG (5th place) gets c£750k central funding, which is where the "million" pound difference comes from.
6th £700k(ish), 7th £500kish, £450kish.
For the next 8 Championship sides (6 remaining, 1 promoted and 1 playoff winner), their funding is based on league position from £275kish to £80kish, then League 1 clubs get £70k each I believe.
I say "ish" on most of that, because non of that has been made public by the RFL from what I can find. The figures come via a Total RL thread
There's a lack of info out there on Challenge Cup & Grand Final prize money, and how gate receipts are shared (if at all).
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: bellyboy, BESTY, Big Jim Slade, BoothferryBoy, Cardiff_05, DABHAND, FC-Steward, fosdyke99, Homenaway, jeffers, Karen, Marcus's Bicycle, Raggytash, Rogues Gallery, Rugby Raider, shauney, Soul Boy, The FC Aces, tommyfinn and 183 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,637,901
|1,963
|76,246
|4,491
|SET
|