The sliding scale of TV funding based on final standings only affects clubs in the Championship which is what Fev and Fax were fighting over; all SL clubs get the same amount regardless.

The actual prize money as opposed to TV revenue is £100k for League Leaders and something similar for GF winners - most of the regular trophy winning clubs pass that, (and the CC prize money), straight on to the players as paying prize money out as a bonus is outside the salary cap.