|
Joined: Sun May 02, 2010 3:10 pm
Posts: 809
Location: Playing League on The Close
|
Does anyone know what the Super League Prize money is for this season and what we may also achieve from our share of gate receipts etc?
|
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 3:25 pm
|
ccs
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2819
|
I tried last year without success.
The best I can do this time is £100k for the LLS.
|
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 4:21 pm
|
Joined: Sun May 02, 2010 3:10 pm
Posts: 809
Location: Playing League on The Close
|
ccs wrote:
I tried last year without success.
The best I can do this time is £100k for the LLS.
I remember, very vague isn't it?
It said on the Championship round up that Halifax and Featherstone had been playing for £50k prize money in a dead rubber???
Based upon that, us, Cas, Leeds and Saints must be fighting it out for £££££'s. No doubt Red Hall will translate that into a set of training bibs, a £10 voucher to Foxy Bingo and a year's supply of Batchelors Mushy Peas.
|
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 5:02 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18174
Location: Back in Hull.
|
Rugby Raider wrote:
I remember, very vague isn't it?
It said on the Championship round up that Halifax and Featherstone had been playing for £50k prize money in a dead rubber???
Based upon that, us, Cas, Leeds and Saints must be fighting it out for £££££'s. No doubt Red Hall will translate that into a set of training bibs, a £10 voucher to Foxy Bingo and a year's supply of Batchelors Mushy Peas.
In regards to Fax and Fev, they were playing for either 500k or 450, depending on who won and finished 7th or 8th, so it was 50 k difference
|
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 5:09 pm
|
Joined: Wed Sep 07, 2005 6:39 pm
Posts: 4987
Location: Caerdydd
|
We could do with a Barry Hearn figure to take over the running of the RFL/Super League and help take the game, and the associated media/marketing/sponsor deals to the next level.
|
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:28 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10610
|
Dave K. wrote:
In regards to Fax and Fev, they were playing for either 500k or 450, depending on who won and finished 7th or 8th, so it was 50 k difference
I don't believe that for a second. £450k for finishing 16th? Even if it only went in 50k increments up to 1st that's an enormous amount of prize money. Over £13m if my maths is correct.
Are you sure the 'k' wasn't a misprint?
|
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:37 pm
|
Joined: Sun May 02, 2010 3:10 pm
Posts: 809
Location: Playing League on The Close
|
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
I don't believe that for a second. £450k for finishing 16th? Even if it only went in 50k increments up to 1st that's an enormous amount of prize money. Over £13m if my maths is correct.
Are you sure the 'k' wasn't a misprint?
Probably, along with the '0'.
They'll be bringing back the super zero value Eddie Stobart deal soon.
|
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:46 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18174
Location: Back in Hull.
|
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
I don't believe that for a second. £450k for finishing 16th? Even if it only went in 50k increments up to 1st that's an enormous amount of prize money. Over £13m if my maths is correct.
Are you sure the 'k' wasn't a misprint?
It's correct, although it's more the funding rather than prize money, but the higher you finish the more you get.
|
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:50 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18174
Location: Back in Hull.
|
|
|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:53 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10610
|
Dave K. wrote:
It's correct, although it's more the funding rather than prize money, but the higher you finish the more you get.
OK, that's more feasible then I guess.
So in effect everyone that qualifies for the 8's gets 450k central funding regardless, and then prize money starts at 50k for 15th?
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: anijay, Bombed Out, Cardiff_05, edinburgh yorkie, El Masa Loco, fosdyke99, Greavsie, Homenaway, huddiepuddies, Karen, Marcus's Bicycle, Neil HFC, pepos, PrinterThe, Razor, Rugby Raider, Wellsy13, With airlie bird, yorksguy1865 and 321 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,637,721
|2,669
|76,246
|4,491
|SET
|