Joined: Sun May 02, 2010 3:10 pm Posts: 807 Location: Playing League on The Close
ccs wrote:
I tried last year without success.
The best I can do this time is £100k for the LLS.
I remember, very vague isn't it?
It said on the Championship round up that Halifax and Featherstone had been playing for £50k prize money in a dead rubber???
Based upon that, us, Cas, Leeds and Saints must be fighting it out for £££££'s. No doubt Red Hall will translate that into a set of training bibs, a £10 voucher to Foxy Bingo and a year's supply of Batchelors Mushy Peas.
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am Posts: 18172 Location: Back in Hull.
Rugby Raider wrote:
In regards to Fax and Fev, they were playing for either 500k or 450, depending on who won and finished 7th or 8th, so it was 50 k difference
