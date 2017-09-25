WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Super League Prize Money

Super League Prize Money
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 2:46 pm
Rugby Raider
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun May 02, 2010 3:10 pm
Posts: 807
Location: Playing League on The Close
Does anyone know what the Super League Prize money is for this season and what we may also achieve from our share of gate receipts etc?
Re: Super League Prize Money
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 3:25 pm
ccs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2819
I tried last year without success.

The best I can do this time is £100k for the LLS.
Re: Super League Prize Money
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 4:21 pm
Rugby Raider
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun May 02, 2010 3:10 pm
Posts: 807
Location: Playing League on The Close
ccs wrote:
I tried last year without success.

The best I can do this time is £100k for the LLS.

I remember, very vague isn't it?

It said on the Championship round up that Halifax and Featherstone had been playing for £50k prize money in a dead rubber???

Based upon that, us, Cas, Leeds and Saints must be fighting it out for £££££'s. No doubt Red Hall will translate that into a set of training bibs, a £10 voucher to Foxy Bingo and a year's supply of Batchelors Mushy Peas.

Users browsing this forum: BESTY, Bombed Out, bonaire, BoothferryBoy, Cardiff_05, DGM, FC-Steward, Fields of Fire, FrEaK-HullFC, Hessle old fc, Hessle Roader, Homenaway, jimmys sidestep, knockersbumpMKII, Marcus's Bicycle, McFc, old frightful, paperboy, rover 2000, Rugby Raider, Sthelens RLFC and 283 guests

