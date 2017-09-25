ccs wrote:
I tried last year without success.
The best I can do this time is £100k for the LLS.
I remember, very vague isn't it?
It said on the Championship round up that Halifax and Featherstone had been playing for £50k prize money in a dead rubber???
Based upon that, us, Cas, Leeds and Saints must be fighting it out for £££££'s. No doubt Red Hall will translate that into a set of training bibs, a £10 voucher to Foxy Bingo and a year's supply of Batchelors Mushy Peas.
