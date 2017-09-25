WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Kit supplier?

Kit supplier?
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 2:13 pm
RichieS




Does anyone know who our kit supplier for 2018 will be? Still Errea?
Re: Kit supplier?
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 2:44 pm
CM Punk






Signed a 4 year deal starting from the 2015 season, so next year is the last year of the deal I believe, unless it was extended.
Wigan RLFC
Re: Kit supplier?
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 9:07 pm
Last Son of Wigan




CM Punk wrote:
Signed a 4 year deal starting from the 2015 season, so next year is the last year of the deal I believe, unless it was extended.


Was it not a 3 year?
Re: Kit supplier?
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 9:16 pm
CM Punk






Last Son of Wigan wrote:
Was it not a 3 year?


http://wiganwarriors.com/news/2014-11-1 ... with-errea

The deal will see Erreà work with the Club over the next four years to provide playing and replica kit
Wigan RLFC

