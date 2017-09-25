WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Kit supplier?

Kit supplier?
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 2:13 pm
RichieS User avatar
Does anyone know who our kit supplier for 2018 will be? Still Errea?
Re: Kit supplier?
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 2:44 pm
CM Punk User avatar
Signed a 4 year deal starting from the 2015 season, so next year is the last year of the deal I believe, unless it was extended.
