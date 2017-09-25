The dream team means nothing. It's just a publicity thing.



SOL is in because he's the England captain. I've seen people throw stats about left right and centre, it's generally irrelevant.



Walmsley is the biggest omission for me, and I don't see how BJB was overlooked from your point of view.



I see your point with Fifita, but Walmsley is miles in front of everyone.



Not seen enough of the Huddersfield prop to really comment.



The rest of it seems fair enough.



As a cas fan I'd argue Webster has been better than percival AND Shenton, although again, he's not a fashionable choice. I'd probably say he same for Ashurst. Just a little unfashionable. Which again, is all it really boils down to.



Murdoch Masila was great for about a third of the season. He's vanished into anonymity since about a month before the middle 8s