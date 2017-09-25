WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hated, adored, often ignored

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Hated, adored, often ignored

Post a reply
Re: Hated, adored, often ignored
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 11:36 pm
Shifty Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 3979
Tbf to BJB at one point I'd agree about his inconsistancy etc, but this year he's been very good for us. Also compared to Fonua he's made less errors 31 to 37 and given away less pens 7 to 14 but the main thing is he's scored 20 tries to 11. Anyway BJB and Fonua are different types of players and both offer something different to the other.

Like others have said in the grand scheme of things it matters little. it woud have been great personally for whichever player got in, but like someone else mentioned, I'd prefer Trinity's best players to go a little unnoticed.
Re: Hated, adored, often ignored
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 10:26 am
DAVE@CAS1990 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 15, 2012 4:18 pm
Posts: 1375
The dream team means nothing. It's just a publicity thing.

SOL is in because he's the England captain. I've seen people throw stats about left right and centre, it's generally irrelevant.

Walmsley is the biggest omission for me, and I don't see how BJB was overlooked from your point of view.

I see your point with Fifita, but Walmsley is miles in front of everyone.

Not seen enough of the Huddersfield prop to really comment.

The rest of it seems fair enough.

As a cas fan I'd argue Webster has been better than percival AND Shenton, although again, he's not a fashionable choice. I'd probably say he same for Ashurst. Just a little unfashionable. Which again, is all it really boils down to.

Murdoch Masila was great for about a third of the season. He's vanished into anonymity since about a month before the middle 8s
Re: Hated, adored, often ignored
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 11:24 am
jakeyg95 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 737
Would have had Walmsley in based on statistics for the season but Ikahihifo is absolutely brilliant. Would have him at Wakey any day over pretty much anyone in our squad.
Re: Hated, adored, often ignored
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:58 pm
Egg Banjo User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 519
DAVE@CAS1990 wrote:
The dream team means nothing. It's just a publicity thing.


It may mean nothing, but it's good publicity, and good publicity is good for any club, especially the smaller and unfashionable ones
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, borocat, coco the fullback, dboy, Dreadnaught, dull nickname, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, financialtimes, got there, Khlav Kalash, lampyboy, Mable_Syrup, Oddshapeball, poplar cats alive, Red, White and Blue, Sandal Cat, Shifty Cat, Smew, Tharg The Mighty, Tricky2309, Trinity1315, Two Points, vastman, wakeytrin, Willzay and 426 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,638,2002,72076,2494,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 28th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM