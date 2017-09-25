Tbf to BJB at one point I'd agree about his inconsistancy etc, but this year he's been very good for us. Also compared to Fonua he's made less errors 31 to 37 and given away less pens 7 to 14 but the main thing is he's scored 20 tries to 11. Anyway BJB and Fonua are different types of players and both offer something different to the other.



Like others have said in the grand scheme of things it matters little. it woud have been great personally for whichever player got in, but like someone else mentioned, I'd prefer Trinity's best players to go a little unnoticed.