In the super 8's I presume you mean. To be fair the collective strength is what got Trinity to 5th rather than outstanding individuals. Fifita perhaps unlucky not to be in over the Farts prop and O'Loughlin is a strange one.
This for me. The O'loughlin selection is as strange as the many accolades he gets from various screen experts. He obviously has talents but has as many cheap shots in his armoury.
I think a few of your lads would have had a shout. BJB probably would be my third choice (Fonua last season in this country and has carried Hull at times and well you cant leave out the top try scorer) I like Ashurst and would have him over BMM who has done nothing really the last 10 or so rounds. Finn been great all year but unfortunate that Gale has been immense from game 1. The rest probably cant argue with.
Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2006 4:45 pm Posts: 346 Location: Desperation Island
The Dream Team is selected by a vote by journalists. I think Wakey have been a bit unlucky but can't see how BJB should have been in there - from what I've seen he still seems to be inconsistent to me and prone to absolute shockers, but I don't see every game so maybe it was just the ones I saw.
