WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hated, adored, often ignored

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Hated, adored, often ignored

Post a reply
Re: Hated, adored, often ignored
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 3:44 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9542
Location: wakefield
BJB is unlucky to be third behind those two.
Fifita is have put in but as said the Hull lads have a case too.
SOL just shouldn't be in.
The rest I'm ok with.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: Hated, adored, often ignored
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 3:49 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6625
Who picks the dream team? Whoever picked sick note SOL and BMM over Ashurst?
Re: Hated, adored, often ignored
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 4:19 pm
4foxsake Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Aug 17, 2012 12:45 pm
Posts: 275
Personally I'd have Ashurst over BMM. BJB has been really unlucky but I can see why Eden and Fonua have made the side.

SOL and the Huddersfield prop though are just ridiculous choices. Walmsley/fifita are far better players that's before you consider hulls props.
Re: Hated, adored, often ignored
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 4:28 pm
charlie63wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1448
Keep ignoring us and not coming after our players
Re: Hated, adored, often ignored
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 6:02 pm
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13357
Location: Ossett
4foxsake wrote:
Personally I'd have Ashurst over BMM. BJB has been really unlucky but I can see why Eden and Fonua have made the side.

SOL and the Huddersfield prop though are just ridiculous choices. Walmsley/fifita are far better players that's before you consider hulls props.


I can see why BMM has been picked - despite having less impressive stats than MA, what he does do is usually spectacular and grabs attention. MA is a quiet achiever.

I totally agree about forwards though - Walmsley is the best prop in SL by a country mile - it's mad that he's not included!
Re: Hated, adored, often ignored
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 6:24 pm
Trinity1315 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 638
Khlav Kalash wrote:
In the super 8's I presume you mean. To be fair the collective strength is what got Trinity to 5th rather than outstanding individuals. Fifita perhaps unlucky not to be in over the Farts prop and O'Loughlin is a strange one.


This for me. The O'loughlin selection is as strange as the many accolades he gets from various screen experts. He obviously has talents but has as many cheap shots in his armoury.
Re: Hated, adored, often ignored
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:23 pm
snowie User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm
Posts: 17877
O'loughlin seems to get the best of the team when he plays so you can't knock him there, throw another players name in Topou
Re: Hated, adored, often ignored
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:51 pm
Trinity1315 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 638
snowie wrote:
O'loughlin seems to get the best of the team when he plays so you can't knock him there, throw another players name in Topou


His ability to motivate is his obvious talent I suppose, but I just don't know how he made the 'dream team'
That said, who gives a monkeys anyway. Not me.
Re: Hated, adored, often ignored
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 8:14 pm
takethetwo Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Jun 10, 2017 7:19 pm
Posts: 22
I think a few of your lads would have had a shout. BJB probably would be my third choice (Fonua last season in this country and has carried Hull at times and well you cant leave out the top try scorer)
I like Ashurst and would have him over BMM who has done nothing really the last 10 or so rounds.
Finn been great all year but unfortunate that Gale has been immense from game 1.
The rest probably cant argue with.
Re: Hated, adored, often ignored
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 10:37 pm
The Ghost of '99 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2006 4:45 pm
Posts: 346
Location: Desperation Island
The Dream Team is selected by a vote by journalists. I think Wakey have been a bit unlucky but can't see how BJB should have been in there - from what I've seen he still seems to be inconsistent to me and prone to absolute shockers, but I don't see every game so maybe it was just the ones I saw.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, 60sCat, Big lads mate, BOJ042, caslad75, coco the fullback, Eastern Wildcat, JINJER, Joe Banjo, KevW60349, polancoboy, Red, White and Blue, Redscat, sandcat20, Scarlet Pimpernell, Shifty Cat, Slugger McBatt, Tharg The Mighty, thebeagle, Tricky2309, wakefieldwall, wakeytrin, wrencat1873 and 249 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,637,7841,91376,2464,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 28th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM