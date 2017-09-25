Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am Posts: 10725 Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
In the super 8's I presume you mean. To be fair the collective strength is what got Trinity to 5th rather than outstanding individuals. Fifita perhaps unlucky not to be in over the Farts prop and O'Loughlin is a strange one.
O'Loughlins in 'cos Wigan fans dream of him being able to play three games in a row.
I thought that Ashurst and Fifita would be in with a good shout, I cannot understand how BJB is not in
Agree. Personally I'd have Fifita in over Ikahihifo and BJB in with Eden. 2nd row is strong but you could defo make a case of Ashurst over Murdoch-Masila, although tbf he's had a good season at Salford as well. Ashurst hasn't scored the tries or made the tackle breaks he has, so probably hasn't caight the eye as much. But has far more tackles, far less missed tackles percenatge wise and more meters at a similar AG.
Saying that I'm not sure how Walmsley hasn't made the team, the guys an absolute machine.
