Hated, adored, often ignored
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 1:30 pm
Egg Banjo User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 517
The dream team list is out, and even though Wakefield finished strongly in 5th place, they are the only team to have zero representation (From the top 8) in the dream team.
Last edited by Egg Banjo on Mon Sep 25, 2017 2:13 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: Hated, adored, often ignored
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 1:33 pm
bellycouldtackle Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1698
Location: wakefield
I thought that Ashurst and Fifita would be in with a good shout, I cannot understand how BJB is not in
Re: Hated, adored, often ignored
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 1:35 pm
Khlav Kalash User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 10725
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
In the super 8's I presume you mean. To be fair the collective strength is what got Trinity to 5th rather than outstanding individuals. Fifita perhaps unlucky not to be in over the Farts prop and O'Loughlin is a strange one.
1/10
Re: Hated, adored, often ignored
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 1:45 pm
wakeyrule User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Mar 23, 2008 9:42 pm
Posts: 1284
Khlav Kalash wrote:
In the super 8's I presume you mean. To be fair the collective strength is what got Trinity to 5th rather than outstanding individuals. Fifita perhaps unlucky not to be in over the Farts prop and O'Loughlin is a strange one.


O'Loughlins in 'cos Wigan fans dream of him being able to play three games in a row.
Re: Hated, adored, often ignored
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 1:58 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3222
Egg Banjo wrote:
The dream team list is out, and even though Wakefield finished strongly in 5th place, they are the only team to have zero representation in the dream team.

I honestly don't know why we are surprised ,the RFL set up and that includes England, will always be a click,they've never yet picked a team on form.
Re: Hated, adored, often ignored
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 2:05 pm
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11377
Location: The City of Wakefield
Dissapointed Ashurst isn't in there.
Wakefield TRINITY
Re: Hated, adored, often ignored
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 2:16 pm
Shifty Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 3976
bellycouldtackle wrote:
I thought that Ashurst and Fifita would be in with a good shout, I cannot understand how BJB is not in

Agree. Personally I'd have Fifita in over Ikahihifo and BJB in with Eden. 2nd row is strong but you could defo make a case of Ashurst over Murdoch-Masila, although tbf he's had a good season at Salford as well. Ashurst hasn't scored the tries or made the tackle breaks he has, so probably hasn't caight the eye as much. But has far more tackles, far less missed tackles percenatge wise and more meters at a similar AG.

Saying that I'm not sure how Walmsley hasn't made the team, the guys an absolute machine.
Re: Hated, adored, often ignored
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 2:24 pm
bonaire Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1743
Shifty Cat wrote:
Agree. Personally I'd have Fifita in over Ikahihifo and BJB in with Eden. 2nd row is strong but you could defo make a case of Ashurst over Murdoch-Masila, although tbf he's had a good season at Salford as well. Ashurst hasn't scored the tries or made the tackle breaks he has, so probably hasn't caight the eye as much. But has far more tackles, far less missed tackles percenatge wise and more meters at a similar AG.

Saying that I'm not sure how Walmsley hasn't made the team, the guys an absolute machine.


Add Liam Watts also to that list
Re: Hated, adored, often ignored
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 3:13 pm
pocket 4's User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 26, 2007 12:02 pm
Posts: 1514
Location: At work
Mostly as expected.
Hand on heart I think we'd struggle to have an individual in that team.

Fifita maybe but it would be hard to put him above walmsley or a couple of the Hull props, who aren't in either.

Centre is quite a weak area and Bill Tupou may have had a chance if he played all season like he did in the last 10 games.

SOL is a great player but looks like all he has to do is turn up to get nominated.

