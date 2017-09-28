BrisbaneRhino wrote: Printer - you do change the rules if there's an anomaly that needn't exist, and removing it adds to the entertainment. It doesn't make the contest any different as both sides can do it. Its brought back a skill that was disappearing due to other changes, notably the coaching and fitness of teams improving to the point that a well-drilled set defence could cover touchline to touchline with ease. All this change has done is added a little to the effective width of the pitch and like I said removing a completely pointless anomaly in the rules. Diving acrobatically is a skill, but its also high risk because its score or bust. Its not as though just being able to dive matters - far more important is getting the ball wide in the first place.

It hasn't brought back a skill, in fact it's cheapened the skill of breaking down a goal line defence. Now you don't need to properly draw in the opposition winger, just get the ball to the winger and let him throw 90% of his body sideways out of touch and like I said before it happens which such regularity that I can't believe people still are excited by them. You make it sound like teams can't score in the corner if it wasn't for this when they clearly can and do. More impressive for me is when a winger gets in cleanly and the opposition aren't even within arms reach of him, that's proper skill of breaking a team down and not this false one we have now that's akin to setting up a batter friendly wicket with short boundaries in cricket or a golf course deliberately set up easier to shoot low scores. Sure some will be easily pleased by that but others will see it for what it is.