We've got a very big winger with a proven record of getting the ball down given space on one side, and a potentially brilliant centre on the other. In terms of setting up tries I would have thought it almost a no-brained to work out how to use them to their maximum. The fact that it gives us strike power and options on both sides of the field makes it even harder to understand why we don't make better use of what we have. Cas' attack is very one-sided and they still make it work despite the fact all their opponents know which side they're going.
Printer - you do change the rules if there's an anomaly that needn't exist, and removing it adds to the entertainment. It doesn't make the contest any different as both sides can do it. Its brought back a skill that was disappearing due to other changes, notably the coaching and fitness of teams improving to the point that a well-drilled set defence could cover touchline to touchline with ease. All this change has done is added a little to the effective width of the pitch and like I said removing a completely pointless anomaly in the rules. Diving acrobatically is a skill, but its also high risk because its score or bust. Its not as though just being able to dive matters - far more important is getting the ball wide in the first place.
Printer - you do change the rules if there's an anomaly that needn't exist, and removing it adds to the entertainment. It doesn't make the contest any different as both sides can do it. Its brought back a skill that was disappearing due to other changes, notably the coaching and fitness of teams improving to the point that a well-drilled set defence could cover touchline to touchline with ease. All this change has done is added a little to the effective width of the pitch and like I said removing a completely pointless anomaly in the rules. Diving acrobatically is a skill, but its also high risk because its score or bust. Its not as though just being able to dive matters - far more important is getting the ball wide in the first place.