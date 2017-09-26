Removing the corner flag from the equation just removed an oddity in the rules whereby the corners of the pitch were treated differently to the rest of the field. I've no problem with it at all, and whilst the diving tries are a bit more common, its also making up for the fact that cover defences now are so much better than they used to be. A few years ago in the NRL wingers virtually stopped going for the corner at all because defences would smash them into touch. Now they can't do that quite as effectively because the best wingers add half a yard to the width of the pitch. Why would anyone rather see wingers dying with the ball instead of going for the try?



As for Hall, he scored 30 tries plus a year for 4 seasons in a row to 2012. Coincidence or otherwise since the arrival of Moon his strike rate fell markedly. This year in 32 games of a season when we've played well enough to finish second he's scored 14 tries. From what I've seen Cas would only need to make minor adjustments to get Hall over the line close to as often as Eden. Leeds by contrast show virtually no intent to get Hall into a position to use his strength to score. Even in big wins in the CC this year (Doncaster, Barrow and Fev), where we scored 35 tries in total, just 4 came from the wingers across those games. In our last two league games this year we've scored 14 tries with just one by a winger (Briscoe).



My issue with that is that it suggests there isn't even the intent to get the winger over the line. Whilst I don't think Moon helps in regard to getting the ball wider he's not solely to blame.