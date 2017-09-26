PrinterThe Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm

Posts: 1161



Very harsh to say that try is all about Hall's weight advantage. Took great reactions and skill to come off that collision and get the ball down in time. Another one from memory, Ali's vs Wigan in 2006 when he managed to squeeze into the corner. It was entirely possible to squeeze into the corner without hitting the flag, you didn't see it week in week out though which made them all the more special instead of the weekly dive over the corner flag competition we see nowadays. Sal Paradise

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am

Posts: 15616

Location: On the road

PrinterThe wrote: Very harsh to say that try is all about Hall's weight advantage. Took great reactions and skill to come off that collision and get the ball down in time. Another one from memory, Ali's vs Wigan in 2006 when he managed to squeeze into the corner. It was entirely possible to squeeze into the corner without hitting the flag, you didn't see it week in week out though which made them all the more special instead of the weekly dive over the corner flag competition we see nowadays.

So you think if Hall was the same size as Slater he scores not a chance



Neither of our wingers has the athleticism to score the tries Eden does Eden couldn't score the tries Hall does variety is what makes the game entertaining and at the end that is the whole purpose of the game.



If Leeds had wingers who could score these type of tries you wouldn't be tired of it. The corner flag should be in play the posts are in play there is nowhere else on the field where your feet can be in play but your body not So you think if Hall was the same size as Slater he scores not a chanceNeither of our wingers has the athleticism to score the tries Eden does Eden couldn't score the tries Hall does variety is what makes the game entertaining and at the end that is the whole purpose of the game.If Leeds had wingers who could score these type of tries you wouldn't be tired of it. The corner flag should be in play the posts are in play there is nowhere else on the field where your feet can be in play but your body not Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet. leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm

Posts: 1252

PrinterThe wrote: Was having a discussion earlier in the year when somebody was saying we should just pick all of Cas' left edge including Eden on the wing. Pointed out though that in Wayne Bennett England will not play ANYWHERE near the Cas style.



I'm sure they'll be some moans when the England squad is announced and probably doesn't feature enough Cas players for some people's liking but there's no point picking them and asking them to play a complete different way which is what would happen.



I dont think England will take the risks of Cas but in general, most of the Cas tries have come from structured (usually double) block plays so timing and combinations will be really important



I think we should pick the entire Cas left edge including McMeeken but swap Eden for Hall (dont trust Eden in defence) I dont think England will take the risks of Cas but in general, most of the Cas tries have come from structured (usually double) block plays so timing and combinations will be really importantI think we should pick the entire Cas left edge including McMeeken but swap Eden for Hall (dont trust Eden in defence) BrisbaneRhino

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm

Posts: 8275

Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium

Removing the corner flag from the equation just removed an oddity in the rules whereby the corners of the pitch were treated differently to the rest of the field. I've no problem with it at all, and whilst the diving tries are a bit more common, its also making up for the fact that cover defences now are so much better than they used to be. A few years ago in the NRL wingers virtually stopped going for the corner at all because defences would smash them into touch. Now they can't do that quite as effectively because the best wingers add half a yard to the width of the pitch. Why would anyone rather see wingers dying with the ball instead of going for the try?



As for Hall, he scored 30 tries plus a year for 4 seasons in a row to 2012. Coincidence or otherwise since the arrival of Moon his strike rate fell markedly. This year in 32 games of a season when we've played well enough to finish second he's scored 14 tries. From what I've seen Cas would only need to make minor adjustments to get Hall over the line close to as often as Eden. Leeds by contrast show virtually no intent to get Hall into a position to use his strength to score. Even in big wins in the CC this year (Doncaster, Barrow and Fev), where we scored 35 tries in total, just 4 came from the wingers across those games. In our last two league games this year we've scored 14 tries with just one by a winger (Briscoe).



My issue with that is that it suggests there isn't even the intent to get the winger over the line. Whilst I don't think Moon helps in regard to getting the ball wider he's not solely to blame. PrinterThe Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm

Posts: 1161

Sal Paradise wrote: So you think if Hall was the same size as Slater he scores not a chance



No but to put it all down to size is daft.



Sal Paradises wrote: Neither of our wingers has the athleticism to score the tries Eden does Eden couldn't score the tries Hall does variety is what makes the game entertaining and at the end that is the whole purpose of the game.



If Leeds had wingers who could score these type of tries you wouldn't be tired of it. The corner flag should be in play the posts are in play there is nowhere else on the field where your feet can be in play but your body not



I would be bored of them regardless of who scored them. It's saying you don't really have to break a defence down properly anymore, just let the winger have 75/80% of his body hanging out of the field and just reach back infield with his arm. It's a shortcut I liken to the rule they recently got rid off in that a FB could make a good kick in goal dead by having one foot over the dead ball line instead of challenging him to bring it back. No but to put it all down to size is daft.I would be bored of them regardless of who scored them. It's saying you don't really have to break a defence down properly anymore, just let the winger have 75/80% of his body hanging out of the field and just reach back infield with his arm. It's a shortcut I liken to the rule they recently got rid off in that a FB could make a good kick in goal dead by having one foot over the dead ball line instead of challenging him to bring it back. PrinterThe Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm

Posts: 1161

BrisbaneRhino wrote: Removing the corner flag from the equation just removed an oddity in the rules whereby the corners of the pitch were treated differently to the rest of the field. I've no problem with it at all, and whilst the diving tries are a bit more common, its also making up for the fact that cover defences now are so much better than they used to be. A few years ago in the NRL wingers virtually stopped going for the corner at all because defences would smash them into touch. Now they can't do that quite as effectively because the best wingers add half a yard to the width of the pitch. Why would anyone rather see wingers dying with the ball instead of going for the try?



If it's become harder to score because of better cover defences you don't add a shortcut so they can still score, you challenge them to overcome the improved defence.



Top level sport shouldn't use the view it became too hard so we made it easier. If it's become harder to score because of better cover defences you don't add a shortcut so they can still score, you challenge them to overcome the improved defence.Top level sport shouldn't use the view it became too hard so we made it easier. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: ant1, Barrie's Glass Eye, Bfd_Rhino, Bing [Bot], D4mo78, Dadsylad, ducknumber1, Frosties., Joshheff90, malcadele, miscreant, Norman Stanley Fletcher, PCollinson1990, rodney_trotter, Ronzy, Sal Paradise, Seth, taxi4stevesmith, The Magic Rat, Wilde 3 and 340 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 46 posts • Page 5 of 5 Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,638,296 1,708 76,249 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TOMORROW : 20:00 SL CASTLEFORD v ST. HELENS TV Fri 29th Sep : 20:00 SL LEEDS v HULL FC TV Sat 30th Sep : 14:30 8s TOULOUSE v SHEFFIELD Sat 30th Sep : 15:00 8s LEIGH v CATALANS TV Sun 1st Oct : 10:15 NRL MELBOURNE v NQL COWBOYS TV Sun 1st Oct : 15:00 CH1 BARROW v WHITEHAVEN ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























