Superleague Dream team
Tue Sep 26, 2017 4:59 pm
Very harsh to say that try is all about Hall's weight advantage. Took great reactions and skill to come off that collision and get the ball down in time. Another one from memory, Ali's vs Wigan in 2006 when he managed to squeeze into the corner. It was entirely possible to squeeze into the corner without hitting the flag, you didn't see it week in week out though which made them all the more special instead of the weekly dive over the corner flag competition we see nowadays.
Tue Sep 26, 2017 5:36 pm
Very harsh to say that try is all about Hall's weight advantage. Took great reactions and skill to come off that collision and get the ball down in time. Another one from memory, Ali's vs Wigan in 2006 when he managed to squeeze into the corner. It was entirely possible to squeeze into the corner without hitting the flag, you didn't see it week in week out though which made them all the more special instead of the weekly dive over the corner flag competition we see nowadays.

So you think if Hall was the same size as Slater he scores not a chance

Neither of our wingers has the athleticism to score the tries Eden does Eden couldn't score the tries Hall does variety is what makes the game entertaining and at the end that is the whole purpose of the game.

If Leeds had wingers who could score these type of tries you wouldn't be tired of it. The corner flag should be in play the posts are in play there is nowhere else on the field where your feet can be in play but your body not
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
Tue Sep 26, 2017 11:53 pm
Was having a discussion earlier in the year when somebody was saying we should just pick all of Cas' left edge including Eden on the wing. Pointed out though that in Wayne Bennett England will not play ANYWHERE near the Cas style.

I'm sure they'll be some moans when the England squad is announced and probably doesn't feature enough Cas players for some people's liking but there's no point picking them and asking them to play a complete different way which is what would happen.


I dont think England will take the risks of Cas but in general, most of the Cas tries have come from structured (usually double) block plays so timing and combinations will be really important

I think we should pick the entire Cas left edge including McMeeken but swap Eden for Hall (dont trust Eden in defence)
Wed Sep 27, 2017 12:39 am
Removing the corner flag from the equation just removed an oddity in the rules whereby the corners of the pitch were treated differently to the rest of the field. I've no problem with it at all, and whilst the diving tries are a bit more common, its also making up for the fact that cover defences now are so much better than they used to be. A few years ago in the NRL wingers virtually stopped going for the corner at all because defences would smash them into touch. Now they can't do that quite as effectively because the best wingers add half a yard to the width of the pitch. Why would anyone rather see wingers dying with the ball instead of going for the try?

As for Hall, he scored 30 tries plus a year for 4 seasons in a row to 2012. Coincidence or otherwise since the arrival of Moon his strike rate fell markedly. This year in 32 games of a season when we've played well enough to finish second he's scored 14 tries. From what I've seen Cas would only need to make minor adjustments to get Hall over the line close to as often as Eden. Leeds by contrast show virtually no intent to get Hall into a position to use his strength to score. Even in big wins in the CC this year (Doncaster, Barrow and Fev), where we scored 35 tries in total, just 4 came from the wingers across those games. In our last two league games this year we've scored 14 tries with just one by a winger (Briscoe).

My issue with that is that it suggests there isn't even the intent to get the winger over the line. Whilst I don't think Moon helps in regard to getting the ball wider he's not solely to blame.
