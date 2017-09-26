WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Superleague Dream team

Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 1:19 pm
Bullseye



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27282
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
casben wrote:
Suppose what i was trying to say is that Eden made a quite a number of tries with his acrobatics, a different winger may have been bundled into touch and the try not scored. In my personal opinion had Shenton had a different winger outside him I don't think he would/should have made the team!


If Hall or McGilvary had been outside him they'd have used power to score rather than acrobatics. Don't deny Eden has taken some very well but he's not as amazing as the try scoring charts suggest. A lot has been down to the service he gets. For that you have to look not only at Shenton but the players inside him that guarantee his service. Even Egodo scored 3 last week thanks to the way Cas play rather than any amazing unique ability on his part.

Re: Superleague Dream team
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 1:48 pm
Gotcha



Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 15234
Bullseye wrote:
If Hall or McGilvary had been outside him they'd have used power to score rather than acrobatics. Don't deny Eden has taken some very well but he's not as amazing as the try scoring charts suggest. A lot has been down to the service he gets. For that you have to look not only at Shenton but the players inside him that guarantee his service. Even Egodo scored 3 last week thanks to the way Cas play rather than any amazing unique ability on his part.



I don't think Hall and probably McGilvary would have got a fair chunk of the tries Eden has scored this year. Forget the power, still not scored. Cas work really hard specifically on those acrobatic things you mention in training, and have been rewarded for it.

Of course there will have been other opportunities that Eden has blown which the likes of Hall or McGilvary would have probably scored. I don't think that makes Eden any more special, but it would be wrong to say Hall or McGilvary would have scored the tries he has scored, as they simply don't have that skill set in their locker.

Re: Superleague Dream team
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 2:24 pm
rollin thunder


Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1626
Gotcha wrote:
I don't think Hall and probably McGilvary would have got a fair chunk of the tries Eden has scored this year. Forget the power, still not scored. Cas work really hard specifically on those acrobatic things you mention in training, and have been rewarded for it.

Of course there will have been other opportunities that Eden has blown which the likes of Hall or McGilvary would have probably scored. I don't think that makes Eden any more special, but it would be wrong to say Hall or McGilvary would have scored the tries he has scored, as they simply don't have that skill set in their locker.

Eden had a good season, and this years try tally alone has got him into the dream team, and thats fine. But most of his try's are handed on a plate, but you can't compare him to a consistently good year in year out winger like mcgilvery or arguably one of the best two wingers ever in super league in Hall. (along with big Les)
Re: Superleague Dream team
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 2:38 pm
Gotcha



Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 15234
rollin thunder wrote:
Eden had a good season, and this years try tally alone has got him into the dream team, and thats fine. But most of his try's are handed on a plate, but you can't compare him to a consistently good year in year out winger like mcgilvery or arguably one of the best two wingers ever in super league in Hall. (along with big Les)


I didn't compare him to anybody, and you would be wrong to say most were handed on a plate, although some were. I mearly stated that of the tries he has scored, a fair chunk of them, would not have been scored by those other wingers mentioned, and nothing more than that.

Re: Superleague Dream team
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 2:43 pm
PrinterThe


Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1156
I actually wish they'd go back to the old rule where you couldn't touch the flag. Yes it looks good when they jump in the air but you see it so often now that I'm actually a bit bored of it and it took more work as a team to get a player in without touching the flag.
Re: Superleague Dream team
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 3:01 pm
Gotcha



Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 15234
PrinterThe wrote:
I actually wish they'd go back to the old rule where you couldn't touch the flag. Yes it looks good when they jump in the air but you see it so often now that I'm actually a bit bored of it and it took more work as a team to get a player in without touching the flag.


I am in agreement, and I think a lot of players actually make it look harder than it is purely for the entertainment of it. However, some clubs, Cas been one of them, have actually worked hard on this particular skill set, and it can hardly be said it hasn't paid off for them.

Re: Superleague Dream team
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 3:32 pm
Big Jim Slade


Joined: Wed Oct 12, 2011 11:57 am
Posts: 359
Wasn't it a relatively unnecessary leap into the corner that saw Eden knacker his shoulder earlier in the year?
Re: Superleague Dream team
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 3:35 pm
Sal Paradise



Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15613
Location: On the road
RL is in the entertainment business nothing more nothing less. If the occasional sepectacular elevates the game from the dreary offering most games are these days that most be a good thing surely

