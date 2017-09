Bullseye wrote: If England have any chance of giving either Australia or NZ a game this autumn I'd say we need a "Powell-like" approach to attacking which means picking Shenton and having our best winger outside him (Hall).

Was having a discussion earlier in the year when somebody was saying we should just pick all of Cas' left edge including Eden on the wing. Pointed out though that in Wayne Bennett England will not play ANYWHERE near the Cas style.I'm sure they'll be some moans when the England squad is announced and probably doesn't feature enough Cas players for some people's liking but there's no point picking them and asking them to play a complete different way which is what would happen.