Charlie Sheen wrote: I think McMeekan and Massila have been selected based on their early season form, they've been average more the last few months,same with Percival to a lesser extent. and Flanders' continued selection is just lazy now, although there is a dearth of possible back row stand outs. Also, Walmsley and Cuthbertson's non selection is a joke.

Agreed, I think ward is unlucky to not get a space in the back row but in fairness he started the season slow.Cuthbertson has been nearly as good as he was in 2015 but our outside backs havent been able to convert as many of his offloads into tries so the idiots who decide the dream team probably will not have even considered him.Also Walmsley seems to cause absolute havoc every time I see him play and Im pretty sure he is the top meter maker in the comp so his unselection is a much bigger miss than any of our players tbf.