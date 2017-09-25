WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Superleague Dream team

Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:16 pm
Rhinoshaund III User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 19, 2011 12:05 pm
Posts: 554
Parcell at hooker and rightly so. Well done.

Hardaker
Eden
Shenton
Percival
Fonua
Kelly
Gale
Millington
Parcell
Ikahhhhhiiihhiifo
Murdoch Masila
McMeeken
OLoughlin
Re: Superleague Dream team
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:18 pm
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7922
Oloughlin over Cuthbertson, Milner or Ellis is absolutely laughable.
Re: Superleague Dream team
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:22 pm
Rhinoshaund III User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 19, 2011 12:05 pm
Posts: 554
Frosties. wrote:
Oloughlin over Cuthbertson, Milner or Ellis is absolutely laughable.


Mmmmmm, hard to argue with the others but O'Loughlin is certainly an eyebrow raiser
Re: Superleague Dream team
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:27 pm
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 15230
O'Loughlin is an embarrassment for the game. How can anyone be stupid enough to come up with that one.

I would have had Watts before the Huddersfield lad also, and not sure how Percival has got in. But O'Loughlin the most laughable one.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
Re: Superleague Dream team
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:31 pm
Charlie Sheen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8734
Location: Leeds
I think McMeekan and Massila have been selected based on their early season form, they've been average more the last few months,same with Percival to a lesser extent. and Flanders' continued selection is just lazy now, although there is a dearth of possible back row stand outs. Also, Walmsley and Cuthbertson's non selection is a joke.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.

