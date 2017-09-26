WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Captain

Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 10:45 am
musson




I'd want danny to continue as captain as long as he plays for wakey
He's being a great servant to our club

I feel ashurst is a definate future captain for us

Also worth adding
I saddens me that danny feels that way about the captaincy
He still clearly has loads to offer his club, next year could be even bigger than last danny lad!
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 11:45 am
Fordy





musson wrote:
I actually think that this shows just what a good captain and leader he is to the club. I suspect he knows that he is less likely to play as much next year and therefore feels it should go to someone who will be in, week in, week out for 80 mins.
I would personally leave him as club captain and have a couple of the other guys that have been suggested as deputies for when he is not on the field.
Finny and Grix have the experience but I also agree that Ashurst looks and plays like the role-model type captain. He doesn't look like the type to feel pressured by it.
For me, Kirmo remains captain with a leadership team below him of Finn, Grix and Ashurst.




