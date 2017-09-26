I'd want danny to continue as captain as long as he plays for wakey
He's being a great servant to our club
I feel ashurst is a definate future captain for us
Also worth adding
I saddens me that danny feels that way about the captaincy
He still clearly has loads to offer his club, next year could be even bigger than last danny lad!
He's being a great servant to our club
I feel ashurst is a definate future captain for us
Also worth adding
I saddens me that danny feels that way about the captaincy
He still clearly has loads to offer his club, next year could be even bigger than last danny lad!