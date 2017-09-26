WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Captain

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Captain

Post a reply
Re: Captain
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 10:45 am
musson Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 563
I'd want danny to continue as captain as long as he plays for wakey
He's being a great servant to our club

I feel ashurst is a definate future captain for us

Also worth adding
I saddens me that danny feels that way about the captaincy
He still clearly has loads to offer his club, next year could be even bigger than last danny lad!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, altofts wildcat, Big lads mate, bren2k, brettoncat, coco the fullback, fevfan76, Fordy, Google Adsense [Bot], JINJER, King Street Cat, lifelongfan, madkeentrin, Manuel, Mr Bliss, musson, PHe, PopTart, Slugger McBatt, Tharg The Mighty, The Avenger, The Ghost of '99, thebeagle, vastman and 227 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,637,9581,91976,2464,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 28th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM