I think Ashurst would be a good choice.
You could go completely left field though and go with Batchelor. He certainly has the potential.
Mon Sep 25, 2017 8:40 pm
I have never read as much drivel in my life, so why should ashurst be the next captain, because he got our man of steel, absolute nonesense. What experience of been a leader have I missed?
Mon Sep 25, 2017 8:50 pm
brettoncat wrote:
I have never read as much drivel in my life, so why should ashurst be the next captain, because he got our man of steel, absolute nonesense. What experience of been a leader have I missed?
NONE but the way he goes about things reminds me of when we had Gareth Ellis who turned out quiet well.
Mon Sep 25, 2017 8:55 pm
Sorry mr bliss but I don't see any comparison at all, yes he's a very good second rower but a future captain don't see it. My choice for what's it worth would be grix or maybe Finn for a seasons
Tue Sep 26, 2017 6:45 am
I thought Horo seemed to be having a rant and barking out some instructions during the last few games where I've paid attention. Maybe a future possibility?
Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:12 am
I don't like the idea of giving it to a new guy.
Unless it's Cameron Smith who brings massive experience a new guy to the club should support the captain not be the captain.
Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:26 am
Seems a no brainer to me. It appears the players want Kirmond and if that's the case so be it.
Tue Sep 26, 2017 8:39 am
How often is Kirmond going to play though? I rate him as a player don't get me wrong, but he's taken some hammer these last few seasons so how long is his body going to hold up?
Plus you have to consider that Batchelor will be playing more and Ashurst is an 80 minute man.
Tue Sep 26, 2017 8:41 am
brettoncat wrote:
I have never read as much drivel in my life, so why should ashurst be the next captain, because he got our man of steel, absolute nonesense. What experience of been a leader have I missed?
Wow - a very strong reaction to other people's suggestions...
FWIW, his selection as man of steel had no bearing on my thought process; I suggested him because he's a cool, calm and error free presence on the field; he seems to play at a high level of intensity and concentration, without getting sucked in to the emotion of the game - all of which seem like good qualities to influence other players.
That said, we only know half the story - I'm sure Chester will pick a captain who has the appropriate attributes and respect of his colleagues.
Tue Sep 26, 2017 8:50 am
Gotta be Finn for me if it's not Kirmond. Think Miller could be groomed for the role in a couple of years though.
|