WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Captain

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Captain

Post a reply
Re: Captain
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 4:14 pm
4foxsake Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Aug 17, 2012 12:45 pm
Posts: 276
I think Ashurst would be a good choice.

You could go completely left field though and go with Batchelor. He certainly has the potential.
Re: Captain
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 8:40 pm
brettoncat User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Sep 30, 2007 10:33 am
Posts: 323
Location: In a chemically enduced utopia
I have never read as much drivel in my life, so why should ashurst be the next captain, because he got our man of steel, absolute nonesense. What experience of been a leader have I missed?
Re: Captain
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 8:50 pm
Mr Bliss User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 01, 2005 8:44 pm
Posts: 7377
Location: Wakey
brettoncat wrote:
I have never read as much drivel in my life, so why should ashurst be the next captain, because he got our man of steel, absolute nonesense. What experience of been a leader have I missed?


NONE but the way he goes about things reminds me of when we had Gareth Ellis who turned out quiet well.
Fear: The best insurance money can buy.
Image
Re: Captain
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 8:55 pm
brettoncat User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Sep 30, 2007 10:33 am
Posts: 323
Location: In a chemically enduced utopia
Sorry mr bliss but I don't see any comparison at all, yes he's a very good second rower but a future captain don't see it. My choice for what's it worth would be grix or maybe Finn for a seasons
Re: Captain
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 6:45 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 6157
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
I thought Horo seemed to be having a rant and barking out some instructions during the last few games where I've paid attention. Maybe a future possibility?
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

2017 - The year the dream disappeared under Grix's right foot.
Re: Captain
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:12 am
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9543
Location: wakefield
I don't like the idea of giving it to a new guy.
Unless it's Cameron Smith who brings massive experience a new guy to the club should support the captain not be the captain.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: Captain
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:26 am
Telboy Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 12:52 pm
Posts: 31
Seems a no brainer to me. It appears the players want Kirmond and if that's the case so be it.
Re: Captain
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 8:39 am
4foxsake Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Aug 17, 2012 12:45 pm
Posts: 276
How often is Kirmond going to play though? I rate him as a player don't get me wrong, but he's taken some hammer these last few seasons so how long is his body going to hold up?
Plus you have to consider that Batchelor will be playing more and Ashurst is an 80 minute man.
Re: Captain
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 8:41 am
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13360
Location: Ossett
brettoncat wrote:
I have never read as much drivel in my life, so why should ashurst be the next captain, because he got our man of steel, absolute nonesense. What experience of been a leader have I missed?


Wow - a very strong reaction to other people's suggestions...

FWIW, his selection as man of steel had no bearing on my thought process; I suggested him because he's a cool, calm and error free presence on the field; he seems to play at a high level of intensity and concentration, without getting sucked in to the emotion of the game - all of which seem like good qualities to influence other players.

That said, we only know half the story - I'm sure Chester will pick a captain who has the appropriate attributes and respect of his colleagues.
Re: Captain
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 8:50 am
jakeyg95 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 736
Gotta be Finn for me if it's not Kirmond. Think Miller could be groomed for the role in a couple of years though.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 4foxsake, alleycat, borocat, brettoncat, djcool, Don Fox Fan 1, FIL, got there, jakeyg95, Joe Banjo, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, Lupsetbull, LyndsayGill, Mike Oxlong, Mr Bliss, musson, nadera78, NEwildcat, normycat, PHe, Sandal Cat, sandcat20, Slugger McBatt, the stella kid, Towns88, Two Points, vastman, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 267 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,637,8881,96376,2464,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 28th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM