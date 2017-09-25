brettoncat wrote: I have never read as much drivel in my life, so why should ashurst be the next captain, because he got our man of steel, absolute nonesense. What experience of been a leader have I missed?

Wow - a very strong reaction to other people's suggestions...FWIW, his selection as man of steel had no bearing on my thought process; I suggested him because he's a cool, calm and error free presence on the field; he seems to play at a high level of intensity and concentration, without getting sucked in to the emotion of the game - all of which seem like good qualities to influence other players.That said, we only know half the story - I'm sure Chester will pick a captain who has the appropriate attributes and respect of his colleagues.