WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Captain

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Captain

Post a reply
Captain
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:06 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9539
Location: wakefield
In Fifita's post match interview he says Kirmond doesn't think he should be captain next year.
Fifita says everybody wants him to stay on so is likely to do so, but if he didn't, who would you choose.

It's Finn for me.
He's the rock the team is built on.

Fifita Grix and Arona seem like leaders in their own right. Keegan too.
But Finn is the steadying influence for me.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: Captain
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:19 pm
Mr Bliss User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 01, 2005 8:44 pm
Posts: 7375
Location: Wakey
Finn appears to be organising things in and setting up attacking options.

Grix has matured and could be a contender.

Matty Ashurst sets a high level of professionalism that could rub off
Fear: The best insurance money can buy.
Image
Re: Captain
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:58 pm
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11376
Location: The City of Wakefield
Ashurst.
Wakefield TRINITY
Re: Captain
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 1:03 pm
musson Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 562
Ashurst
Re: Captain
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 1:51 pm
Shifty Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 3975
Ashurst is almost a like for like replacment for Kirmond for me and could go on to be our Captain for as many year as Danny in the future.

.Finn wouldn't be a bad shout either tbh. He's a quality player with a calm head about him but he's got enough on his plate maybe with the duties he already has.

Let Big Bave be Big Dave

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, altofts wildcat, bellycouldtackle, Big lads mate, caslad75, charlie63wildcat, coco the fullback, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, Fordy, got there, JINJER, Khlav Kalash, King Street Cat, lampyboy, Leythersteve, LyndsayGill, Manuel, Mr Bliss, musson, PHe, Sandal Cat, Shifty Cat, TrinityIHC, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, Willzay and 281 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,637,4762,14676,2434,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 28th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM