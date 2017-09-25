WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Captain

Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:06 pm
PopTart
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9539
Location: wakefield
In Fifita's post match interview he says Kirmond doesn't think he should be captain next year.
Fifita says everybody wants him to stay on so is likely to do so, but if he didn't, who would you choose.

It's Finn for me.
He's the rock the team is built on.

Fifita Grix and Arona seem like leaders in their own right. Keegan too.
But Finn is the steadying influence for me.
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:19 pm
Mr Bliss
Joined: Wed Jun 01, 2005 8:44 pm
Posts: 7375
Location: Wakey
Finn appears to be organising things in and setting up attacking options.

Grix has matured and could be a contender.

Matty Ashurst sets a high level of professionalism that could rub off
