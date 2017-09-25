In Fifita's post match interview he says Kirmond doesn't think he should be captain next year.

Fifita says everybody wants him to stay on so is likely to do so, but if he didn't, who would you choose.



It's Finn for me.

He's the rock the team is built on.



Fifita Grix and Arona seem like leaders in their own right. Keegan too.

But Finn is the steadying influence for me.