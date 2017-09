WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tim unhappy....









Board index ‹ Super 8s - Qualifiers ‹ Hull KR ‹ Tim unhappy....

Joined: Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:17 am

Posts: 8

Tim, states he's disappointed, with some players from Saturdays game. According to the rugby league press this morning Mich Clark gone to Cas, is this the start of a mini clear out ? robinrovers10

Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Sun Dec 14, 2014 12:36 pm

Posts: 170

Location: East Hull

Clark will go on to be a success under Powell, however its horses for courses for Rovers, we need that valuable oversees place for a much better player. Good luck to the kid, showed glimpses of a good player at times. PROUD TO BE A ROBIN! Keiththered Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am

Posts: 661

robin4ever wrote: Tim, states he's disappointed, with some players from Saturdays game. According to the rugby league press this morning Mich Clark gone to Cas, is this the start of a mini clear out ?



We cannot afford to use a quota spot in SL for a developing player. It was a feasible option in the lower league. Mitch will blossom into a first class SL player at Cas. Unfortunately our needs are more immediate. Good luck to him. We cannot afford to use a quota spot in SL for a developing player. It was a feasible option in the lower league. Mitch will blossom into a first class SL player at Cas. Unfortunately our needs are more immediate. Good luck to him. StanTheMan6 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jan 03, 2017 3:13 pm

Posts: 34

Keiththered wrote: We cannot afford to use a quota spot in SL for a developing player. It was a feasible option in the lower league. Mitch will blossom into a first class SL player at Cas. Unfortunately our needs are more immediate. Good luck to him.





I agree with you. I believe ZDC signed until end of 2018 season. He seems more in favour with TS but is also a bit of developing player. Keeping Clark would be two quota spots that probably wouldn't be in your best 17.



Clark will likely go on to have a good career but think circumstance trumps potential in this case. I agree with you. I believe ZDC signed until end of 2018 season. He seems more in favour with TS but is also a bit of developing player. Keeping Clark would be two quota spots that probably wouldn't be in your best 17.Clark will likely go on to have a good career but think circumstance trumps potential in this case. balfourboy Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jan 31, 2011 11:00 am

Posts: 17

Clark is surplus to requirements and despite being a prospect is nowhere near super league status yet. He is behind



Scruton

Masoe

Jewitt

Mulhern who is now becoming a useful asset

Johnson who is a British prospect and not taking a quota place



Add Clavering to this and we have 6 Props without any new additions from abroad which is where the quota spot left by clark will be filled.



Shame we can't keep him but we have to be ruthless. SirStan

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm

Posts: 8494

Location: 2017 City of Culture

balfourboy wrote: Clark is surplus to requirements and despite being a prospect is nowhere near super league status yet. He is behind



Scruton

Masoe

Jewitt

Mulhern who is now becoming a useful asset

Johnson who is a British prospect and not taking a quota place



Add Clavering to this and we have 6 Props without any new additions from abroad which is where the quota spot left by clark will be filled.



Shame we can't keep him but we have to be ruthless.



You can add Kavanagh to that list as well. Clark has flattered to deceive this year, occasionally running over the top of a p/t player, but rarely poking his nose through the line when up against full time pros. You can add Kavanagh to that list as well. Clark has flattered to deceive this year, occasionally running over the top of a p/t player, but rarely poking his nose through the line when up against full time pros. Keiththered Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am

Posts: 661

SirStan wrote: You can add Kavanagh to that list as well. Clark has flattered to deceive this year, occasionally running over the top of a p/t player, but rarely poking his nose through the line when up against full time pros.



He showed up well against Cats and Wire and they were all full time pros. He showed up well against Cats and Wire and they were all full time pros. fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm

Posts: 5792

Location: east east hull

Keiththered wrote: He showed up well against Cats and Wire and they were all full time pros.

After a decent start we're he looked good I think he fell away and was often outplayed by part time props and he lost the ball to many times for my liking hence why he didn't play in important games After a decent start we're he looked good I think he fell away and was often outplayed by part time props and he lost the ball to many times for my liking hence why he didn't play in important games einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result robinrovers10

Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Sun Dec 14, 2014 12:36 pm

Posts: 170

Location: East Hull

fun time frankie wrote: After a decent start we're he looked good I think he fell away and was often outplayed by part time props and he lost the ball to many times for my liking hence why he didn't play in important games



Think you have hit the nail on the head with that post. Think you have hit the nail on the head with that post. PROUD TO BE A ROBIN! Sandro II Terrorista

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm

Posts: 11456

Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2



Website Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm11456Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2



http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p05h6gdz



