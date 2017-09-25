WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Faraimo to represent USA at RLWC2017

Faraimo to represent USA at RLWC2017
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 11:26 am
http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/n ... -world-cup

There's another chance for us to see Faraimo in action before he joins up as he's representing the USA against Fiji, PNG & Italy at the World Cup.


Faraimo also scored a hatrick & kicked a goal in their game against Canada last weekend.

I read something (I think by Steve Mascord) which said Hull needed Faraimo to play in this game in order to finalise his Visa to join us, as his lack of NRL games wouldn't have satisfied the necessary criteria. How true that is I don't know.
Re: Faraimo to represent USA at RLWC2017
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:37 pm
True - it's at the bottom of this article:

http://www.smh.com.au/rugby-league/set- ... yj3ez.html

Apparently, Hull even payed his airfare to Toronto to play in the game!
Re: Faraimo to represent USA at RLWC2017
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 1:05 pm
I beleive all games are being shown by the BBC this time, at least online or via the red button so should have chance to see him in action.
Re: Faraimo to represent USA at RLWC2017
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 1:05 pm
Highlights of USA vs Canada here, and Faraimo's three tries:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0lR3QmkV-ng

Faraimo looks to be playing left wing, although the commentator struggles to identify him!
Re: Faraimo to represent USA at RLWC2017
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 3:33 pm
looks a handy unit
Re: Faraimo to represent USA at RLWC2017
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 3:22 pm
Looks like he can kick goals too, nice added bonus.
https://twitter.com/USARugbyLeague/stat ... 3174973440
Re: Faraimo to represent USA at RLWC2017
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 3:39 pm
Will be watching to see how he gets on against Fiji, 10-40am Saturday morning.

