Free-scoring winger
http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/n ... -world-cup
There's another chance for us to see Faraimo in action before he joins up as he's representing the USA against Fiji, PNG & Italy at the World Cup.
Faraimo also scored a hatrick & kicked a goal in their game against Canada last weekend.
I read something (I think by Steve Mascord) which said Hull needed Faraimo to play in this game in order to finalise his Visa to join us, as his lack of NRL games wouldn't have satisfied the necessary criteria. How true that is I don't know.
http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/news/29785/11051536/brian-mcdermott-names-usa-squad-for-rugby-league-world-cup
There's another chance for us to see Faraimo in action before he joins up as he's representing the USA against Fiji, PNG & Italy at the World Cup.
Faraimo also scored a hatrick & kicked a goal in their game against Canada last weekend.
I read something (I think by Steve Mascord) which said Hull needed Faraimo to play in this game in order to finalise his Visa to join us, as his lack of NRL games wouldn't have satisfied the necessary criteria. How true that is I don't know.
True - it's at the bottom of this article:http://www.smh.com.au/rugby-league/set- ... yj3ez.html
Apparently, Hull even payed his airfare to Toronto to play in the game!
I beleive all games are being shown by the BBC this time, at least online or via the red button so should have chance to see him in action.
Will be watching to see how he gets on against Fiji, 10-40am Saturday morning.
