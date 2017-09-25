WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Faraimo to represent USA at RLWC2017

Mon Sep 25, 2017 11:26 am
http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/n ... -world-cup

There's another chance for us to see Faraimo in action before he joins up as he's representing the USA against Fiji, PNG & Italy at the World Cup.


Faraimo also scored a hatrick & kicked a goal in their game against Canada last weekend.

I read something (I think by Steve Mascord) which said Hull needed Faraimo to play in this game in order to finalise his Visa to join us, as his lack of NRL games wouldn't have satisfied the necessary criteria. How true that is I don't know.
