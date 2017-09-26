SecondRowSaint wrote: I don't know the situation that the US based players are in, but if they're all amateur then there's no guarantee they'll be about in 4 years time, never mind 8.

Unless they use this world cup as a stepping stone for a possible American or 2nd Canadian professional team? Or failing that a move to a lower league club. We are looking at some players in this world cup to recruit for the 2018 season and I would assume these are the teams we will be looking at.