If they are going for local players, they should be picking guys that are at least a chance to still be young enough to play in 8 years time when the US host the WC. This should be the start of building a squad that can put up a good show in 2025.
USA were arguably the story of the last world cup. Can't see them winning a game with that squad but as others have said it's great that so many genuine Americans are involved and I look forward to seeing how they perform.
I don't know the situation that the US based players are in, but if they're all amateur then there's no guarantee they'll be about in 4 years time, never mind 8.
SecondRowSaint wrote:
Unless they use this world cup as a stepping stone for a possible American or 2nd Canadian professional team? Or failing that a move to a lower league club. We are looking at some players in this world cup to recruit for the 2018 season and I would assume these are the teams we will be looking at.
