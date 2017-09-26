WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RLWC USA Squad Announced

Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 8:13 pm
Be good preperation for them in the next few years to build for the World Cup in America/Canada!
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:53 pm
If they are going for local players, they should be picking guys that are at least a chance to still be young enough to play in 8 years time when the US host the WC.
This should be the start of building a squad that can put up a good show in 2025.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:38 am
USA were arguably the story of the last world cup. Can't see them winning a game with that squad but as others have said it's great that so many genuine Americans are involved and I look forward to seeing how they perform.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 12:07 pm
I don't know the situation that the US based players are in, but if they're all amateur then there's no guarantee they'll be about in 4 years time, never mind 8.
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 7:47 pm
Unless they use this world cup as a stepping stone for a possible American or 2nd Canadian professional team? Or failing that a move to a lower league club. We are looking at some players in this world cup to recruit for the 2018 season and I would assume these are the teams we will be looking at.
