robinrovers10 wrote: Really good to see so many TRUE Americans in that squad, certainly will have more than the joke that is Ireland who will have non, however I can see them getting a few hidings. For the good of the game I hope not, just think if they will.

Nothus wrote: Is Faraimo the guy on his way to Hull next year as Fonua's replacement?.

rollin thunder wrote: Better than last world cup squad which had no players from domestic comp, they will get a couple of hidings but better for the experience. at least its a true USA side, wish they kept the brilliant Tomahawks name.

Everyone has to start somewhere. The Irish domestic competition seems to be improving each year.Yep, very similar player from what we can gather, although Fonua will leave massive shoes to fill.Not really true, 2013 they had 6 or 7 domestic-based players, one of which was Offerdahl who's now at London.There's been a lot of change since then though, with the AMNRL folding in 2014, and some clubs with it. I believe it was the AMNRL who ran the Towahawks, hence the name change. Now it's the Hawks run by the USARL.USARL now have 12 domestic teams across two conferences, with some ex-AMNRL clubs looking to join the setup in the future.