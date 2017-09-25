|
Mon Sep 25, 2017 11:20 am
DGM
Free-scoring winger
United States World Cup squad: J Taylor Alley (Central Florida Warriors), R Burroughs, J Eichner (both Toronto Wolfpack), C Cortalano, M Walsh, K Freed (White Plains Wombats), B Faraimo (NZ Warriors), G Farley, A Kneisly (Philadelphia Fight), D Howard (Wentworthville Magpies), C Makelim, S Howard (Mounties), M Johnston (Delaware Black Foxes), N Newlin, F Malu (Atlanta Rhinos), D Marando (Belrose Eagles), M Offerdahl (London Broncos), E Pettybourne, S Tochtermann-Talbot (Tweed Heads Seagulls), J Rice (New York Knights), M Shipway (South Newcastle), D Ulch (Tampa Mayhem), T Junior Vaivai (Illawarra Wests Devils).
Great to see so many genuine Americans in the squad. They were one of the surprises of the 2013 competition, so let's hope they can replicate that in what looks like a tough group for them.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Mon Sep 25, 2017 11:48 am
|
Really good to see so many TRUE Americans in that squad, certainly will have more than the joke that is Ireland who will have non, however I can see them getting a few hidings. For the good of the game I hope not, just think if they will.
PROUD TO BE A ROBIN!
Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:05 pm
Is Faraimo the guy on his way to Hull next year as Fonua's replacement?
Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:08 pm
Better than last world cup squad which had no players from domestic comp, they will get a couple of hidings but better for the experience. at least its a true USA side, wish they kept the brilliant Tomahawks name.
Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:43 pm
Nothus wrote:
Is Faraimo the guy on his way to Hull next year as Fonua's replacement?
Yes, and agree with others great to see a genuine attempt at taking homegrown players to a World Cup.
Hopefully France can finally get their act together, Scotland build on their 4 Nations, Wales make the most of John Kears 'cup game' magic, the South Sea Island teams stay strong and PNG make the most of having home games and PNG Hunters Queensland Cup win...and we actually get a credible quarter final round of games.
Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:56 pm
DGM
robinrovers10 wrote:
Really good to see so many TRUE Americans in that squad, certainly will have more than the joke that is Ireland who will have non, however I can see them getting a few hidings. For the good of the game I hope not, just think if they will.
Everyone has to start somewhere. The Irish domestic competition seems to be improving each year.
Nothus wrote:
Is Faraimo the guy on his way to Hull next year as Fonua's replacement?.
Yep, very similar player from what we can gather, although Fonua will leave massive shoes to fill.
rollin thunder wrote:
Better than last world cup squad which had no players from domestic comp, they will get a couple of hidings but better for the experience. at least its a true USA side, wish they kept the brilliant Tomahawks name.
Not really true, 2013 they had 6 or 7 domestic-based players, one of which was Offerdahl who's now at London.
There's been a lot of change since then though, with the AMNRL folding in 2014, and some clubs with it. I believe it was the AMNRL who ran the Towahawks, hence the name change. Now it's the Hawks run by the USARL.
USARL now have 12 domestic teams across two conferences, with some ex-AMNRL clubs looking to join the setup in the future.
Mon Sep 25, 2017 3:01 pm
rollin thunder wrote:
Better than last world cup squad which had no players from domestic comp, they will get a couple of hidings but better for the experience. at least its a true USA side, wish they kept the brilliant Tomahawks name.
Well that's incorrect.
They had 7 from their domestic comp. 8 of them were US born players.
Rugby is like a hard game of chess!
